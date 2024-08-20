Ex-UFC Star Echoes Tom Aspinall’s Accusations That Dana White and Jon Jones Are ‘Holding UFC Belt Hostage’

UFC’s interim heavyweight champion Tom Aspinall has been pursuing an undisputed title shot against Jon Jones for a while now. But despite his recent victories, the company intent on having Stipe Miocic take on Jones for the title, leading Aspinall to believe that the company is holding his title hostage, something this former heavyweight agrees with.

The British fighter recently joined his compatriot Michael Bisping on his podcast, ‘Believe You Me’, where he was uncharacteristically aggressive and claimed that he was not getting any credit despite being the best heavyweight fighter in the world.

“I’m the best heavyweight in the world, and I’m not getting my credit for it. They’re holding the belt hostage.”

As popular as this sentiment is, there haven’t been any UFC fighters being as open about it.. until yesterday, when Brendan Schaub tweeted about it in agreement.

“Facts.”



The 31-year-old pointed out a few undeniable facts during his interview with Bisping and made his case for a title shot. He said that he had knocked out two top contenders back to back in Blaydes and Pavlovich in a combined time of two minutes and nine seconds.

And while he has been doing that, Jones has been sitting at home with ‘cheetos’ dust on his finger tweeting about him.

Aspinall went on to add that Jones was terrified of him and it appears he would retire Jones without even fighting him.

The interim heavyweight champion also poked fun at White bringing up Jones everywhere he goes regardless of the conversation he is a part of.

And he is not wrong. In what has become a meme of sorts, White has been seen singing the praises of the undisputed champion despite his continued absence from the octagon. During a recent media interaction, the UFC president also justified his decision to pair the 41-year-old Miocic with Jones.

White explains Miocic over Aspinall decision

During a recent interview, White shed further light on his thought process of sticking with Miocic rather than allowing Aspinall fight for the real title.

According to the UFC head honcho, the Miocic fight had been in the works for a long time and then Jones got injured. So, technically, they are just going ahead with what the plan already was.

White also added that Miocic had paid his dues in the sport and therefore, deserved a title shot.

However, all hope is not lost for Aspinall fans as the Brit will be the stand in as a back up fighter for the Jones vs Miocic fight, and is willing to step in even if it is on an hour’s notice. Of course, this will depend on if either Jones or Miocic pulls out at the last moment.