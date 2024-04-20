“UFC’s Got a Man”: Brian Ortega Waits in Line After Alexander Volkanovski for UFC Title Fight With Ilia Topuria in Spain

Ilia Topuria won the featherweight championship in impressive fashion as he defeated Alexander Volkanovski via a knockout. This victory was considered a major upset, and rumors now claim a rematch might be underway since Volkanovski’s reign had lasted years.

Although such a rematch hasn’t been confirmed as of yet, even Brian Ortega believes that the 35-year-old should be given a chance to reclaim his title before other contenders. In an interview with Kanpai Media, Ortega was asked if he wanted to face Topuria next, and in response said,

“If I can snap my fingers and get the contract and he says yes and Volkanovski does not take that fight because I know he is waiting there. He is in line there.



However, at the same time, Ortega insisted that if in case Volkanovski did not want to make a quick turnaround, he would be more than willing to jump into the mix.

“If he says no to the to them trying to rush him to fight UFC’s got a man right here and and I’m sharp and I’m ready.”

Volkanovski is coming off multiple defeats in the last few years, a feeling that he is not used to. On top of it, his last two defeats were stoppages. Hence, it is likely he may want to take some time off and in the meantime, Ortega might get his shot.

Interestingly, a bout against Ortega seems quite possible as even the champion teased ‘T-City’ as his next opponent.

Illia Topuria calls out Brian Ortega

Although Ilia Topuria can have his pick of opponents for his first title defense, it seems like he would prefer it to be Max Holloway However, Topuria also insisted on some stipulations and insisted that if Holloway does not meet them, he would not mind a fight with Ortega.

“You [Max Holloway] will have a worthy defeat against a champion who will be remembered for eternity. I decide who, when, and where. If you don’t like the terms I’m sure Ortega will oblige.”

The mere fact that the champion also considers this fight a possibility makes this a potential contest in the near future. Still, everything depends on the UFC authorities, and only they have the power to greenlight a fight.