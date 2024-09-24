UFC’s Renato Moicano Jokingly Proposes Jake Paul vs. Brazilian President Lula as a Dig at Mike Tyson Fight

Not everyone is on board with the idea of 27-year-old Jake Paul taking on a 58-year-old Mike Tyson, especially sensational UFC lightweight, Renato Moicano. The Brazilian then took a dig at ‘The Problem Child,’ deeming that the 78-year-old Brazilian President is also not too old for Paul.

In a recent exclusive interview, Moicano was asked which politician he’d like to fight, to which he clarified that the American President Joe Biden would be too old for him, but maybe he would take on the the Brazilian President, Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva. But then again, he too would be too old for a fight.

But when the interviewer pointed fingers at Jake, Moicano took the bait and mocked the YouTuber turned boxer, saying,

“Would not be an American one, would be the Brazilian President right now, (Luiz Inácio) Lula (da Silva) but I guess he’s too old…Not for Jake Paul. That’s a fight that I’d love to see, Jake Paul & Lula.”

If the money was enough, an educated guess would point at Jake Paul nodding his head in satisfaction. However, what Jake does is none of Moicano’s problems. He’s got bigger fish to fry.

Moicano, after his TKO win over Jalin Turner, is now tasked with derailing the French powerhouse, Benoit Saint Denis this weekend. And according to UFC middleweight legend, Michae Bisping, the Brazilian has no idea what’s he’s walking to.

Paris to be ‘extra-violent’, predicts Bisping

After a massive PPV event at the sphere, the UFC octagon will travel to the Accor Arena in Paris for Benoit St Denis’ homecoming. In fact, Saint-Denis returns to fight in his homeland for the first time since September last year, when he secured a TKO win over Thiago Moises.

He had then knocked out Matt Frevola with a vicious head kick and dished out an impressive performance against veteran, Dustin Poirier at UFC 299.

The Frenchman now faces another Brazilian, ‘Money’ Moicano, who comes into this bout on a three-fight win streak. Reflecting on the upcoming bout, ex-champion and UFC commentator, Michael Bisping shared his thoughts on TNT Sports’ UFC Fight Week show. Warning Moicano about the consequences of fighting in Paris, the Brit said:

“I cannot wait for it. Benoit Saint Denis is going to be extra violent because he’s in Paris. He’s going to have that crazy crowd going absolutely mental. Renato Moicano – even though he’s really good, really skilled, got great jiu-jitsu, he’s very confident, and he’s good with the fists – has got no idea what he is stepping into.”

BSD was well on his way to a title shot before this fight, before Dustin Poirier had a lazarus rising in the second round at UFC 299 and finished him off with a flurry of shots that nobody thought he had in him.

So make no mistake, BSD is coming and he’s looking to roll over just about anyone!