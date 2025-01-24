mobile app bar

Usman Nurmagomedov Addresses Team Khabib’s Tough Week After Brother’s Loss, Emerges Stronger Mentally

Allan Binoy
Published

The past week has been a challenging one for Team Khabib, but Usman Nurmagomedov is determined to emerge stronger. Following his brother Umar’s tough loss to Merab Dvalishvili at UFC 311, Usman opened up about the emotional toll it has taken on him and how he has chosen to channel those emotions into mental resilience.

In an interview with TalkSport, the Bellator lightweight champion insists that the situation only makes him stronger.

“It was a tough time, a hard time for me. But we agree with what is happening with us—doesn’t matter, good stuff, bad stuff—it doesn’t make me weak. It makes me mentally stronger, and I have to win this fight.”

Usman defends his PFL lightweight title against Paul Hughes in just a few days. The bout holds more significance than just keeping his belt, it’s a chance to reverse the string of bad fortune that seems to be shadowing the Nurmagomedov camp. He will be looking to prove that Umar’s loss was an anomaly and that Team Khabib is still one of the most dominant forces in the MMA world.

Usman’s confidence certainly is running high, as he has been talking about beating the Irishman with ease, all week. He has even compared Hughes to an amateur fighter, claiming that he used to face guys like him during his first ten fights.

It would appear Umar’s loss has made an impact on the champion since he seems a little more intense than usual. It could also be because Hughes has tried turning this into an Ireland vs Dagestan dispute.

Hughes had earlier called for Conor McGregor to be in his corner after finding out that Khabib was going to be in Usman’s. He wanted a replication of the McGregor vs Khabib feud from UFC 229. That would be a good enough reason for any of the Nurmagomedovs to make this fight personal.


But Usman just wants to finish him as a recompense against the world for allowing his brother to lose.

Usman is fighting for Umar this weekend

Usman admits that they are in the business of mixed martial arts and losses are part of this sport. In an interview with Will Harris, he reminisces about being raised in the sport by his brother, despite coming from a poor village, and claims that everything was fine courtesy of god.

And as far as his title fight is concerned, he’s more determined than ever before.

“I just focus on my fight, and I will win for both of us,”

Usman, himself is 18-0 in his professional MMA career With Khabib retired, Umar defeated and Islam Makhachev already having a loss early in his UFC career, Usman is the only prominent member of the Dagestani camp who has an unbeaten streak to defend. s

