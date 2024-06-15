mobile app bar

“Vice and Virtue”: Jon Jones Secures Lead Role in Upcoming Video Game After Being EA Poster Guy

Kishore R
Published

"Vice and Virtue”: Jon Jones Secures Lead Role in Upcoming Video Game After Being EA Poster Guy

Jul 12, 2023; Los Angeles, CA, USA; Jon Jones arrives on the red carpet before the 2023 ESPYS at the Dolby Theatre. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

After being a poster guy for EA Sports, Jon Jones now has an opportunity to star in a video game. This game is being created by the makers of Call of Duty, Medal of Honor, and Def Jam Vendetta- Raini Studios, and Bones is expected to play its lead.

The UFC heavyweight champ, while being sidelined with an injury seems to be branching out, looking to make the most of his time. Taking things to “X,” the champ expressed his delight as he is set to star in a new video game called ‘Vice and Virtue’.

“I’ve always loved video games, and now I’m starring in my own! Vice and Virtue…Coming soon.”

With this ambitious project, Raini Studios is looking to revive the once-popular brawler genre of games renowned for simple yet intense combat sequences resulting in addictive gameplay.

Using modern graphics to a polished retro style of gaming along with the UFC GOAT in the lead role, the studio plans on reviving the ‘beat ‘em up’ genre. Previously, Jones was on the cover of EA Sport’s rendition of the UFC in the virtual world alongside his former rival Alexander Gustafsson.

So this won’t be completely new territory for Jones. However, playing a lead in a game is different from being just a character and takes a serious level of commitment. Jones is closer to the end of his career than the beginning, so dipping his hands into projects he truly enjoys only makes sense for the UFC heavyweight champion.

Amidst all this, Jones being Jones also took a dig at Tom Aspinall, criticizing his fight against Curtis Blaydes.

Jon Jones rips into Tom Aspinall amidst the UFC crisis

Jon Jones has been accused of ducking interim heavyweight champion Tom Aspinall and with good reason. As the undisputed champion returning from an injury, he should be fighting the Brit to unify the belt. However, both Bones and Dana White have been adamant about ‘Bones’ taking on an aging Stipe Miocic.

Make no mistake, Miocic is a true great of the sport, but then again, he is towards the end of his career.

So when people called out Jones on Twitter and told him that Aspinall would finish him within 5 rounds, the heavyweight champ took it upon himself to dissect the interim champ’s fight against Curtis Blaydes.

Jones even said that he should be grateful that his knee gave up just so he couldn’t be humiliated with a KO. Now whether there is some truth in the statement, it’s the fans’ prerogative to judge it however they want.

But the fact remains, the undisputed heavyweight champion should be fighting the interim champion. Thems the rules! And then Jon Jones has always been an anamoly.

