Mike Perry Suggests Khabib Nurmagomedov Faced Lower-Caliber Opponents Compared to Jon Jones

Reflecting on UFC President Dana White’s opinion on the pound-for-pound best, BKFC sensation, Mike Perry reiterated why he also considered Jon Jones the best there is. Speaking to Sean O’Malley and his coach, Tim Welch, ‘The Platinum’ superstar stated that while Khabib Nurmagomedov remained undefeated, he never faced the same caliber of opponents as the American.

Perry claimed that while Khabib was truly incredible during his time, barely even losing rounds in his whole career, he just didn’t face anyone from the top 5 in the division until towards the very end of his career.

“Khabib (Nurmagomedov) was incredible and dominated everyone he ever fought but he was also very picky and choosy and he didn’t fight the caliber that Jon (Jones) did in my opinion.”

Is Jon Jones the best fighter there ever was? Well, there are certainly some compelling arguments to support the theory.

Jones faced elite strikers like Alexander Gustaffson, Rashad Evans, Quinton ‘Rampage’ Jackson etc. Not to mention his feud with Olympian wrestler Daniel Cormier whom he defeated via unanimous decision in their first meeting.

What about Islam Makhachev then? Is he the best P4P fighter?

Well, the BKFC champion did not even care to acknowledge his greatness instead he just shrugged it off, mentioning the Russian’s KO loss to Adriano Martins early in his career.

Now while neither Khabib or Islam will lose any sleep over it, the former might still be getting sleepless nights courtesy of Russian authorities.

‘The Eagle’ is now neck-deep in legal trouble after the Russian authorities froze his funds while also raiding his training school in Dagestan in connection with the recent terrorist attack.

Reacting to this, his rival Conor McGregor, whose head Khabib could rent for free since he’s been living there since UFC 229, has called out the Dagestani. Again!

McGregor’s thinking about Khabib again

McGregor and Nurmagomedov have a never-ending feud fueled by hate and violence.

In fact, the two hate each other to the core and take constant digs with McGregor being the more active one on the front.

Now, after the terrorist attack in Dagestan where attackers targeted churches and synagogues killing several people, the Russian forces have raided Nurmagomedov’s training school since the terrorists who attacked these holy sites in Makhachkala used to train at his gym.

This provided cannon fodder to McGregor, who then took a shot at the undefeated Dagestani on “X” –

“Broke and on the run tell him if you see him push-ups for cash.”

Of course, McGregor has also been calling for a rematch with Khabib for years but the Dagestani has never responded to it. But given that the ‘Notorious’ himself hasn’t fought since losing to Dustin Poirier, this seems like bit of a stretch.