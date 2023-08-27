VIDEO: When Conor McGregor Assaulted Khabib Nurmagomedov’s ‘Character’ for Commenting on His Setback

Conor McGregor and Khabib Nurmagomedov have been fierce rivals for years and even after Khabib’s retirement, McGregor hasn’t stopped targeting the Russian star. Evidently, after McGregor’s loss against Dustin Poirier at UFC 257 in 2021, Nurmagomedov made a few comments about ‘The Notorious’ changing his team. However, it didn’t sit well with the Irishman, and he hit back at Nurmagomedov by assaulting his character.

The Irishman got a title shot against Eddie Alvarez in 2016 over Nurmagomedov, who was earlier in the talks to fight for the UFC Lightweight title. The Dagestani felt hard done by due to UFC’s decision to give the title shot to McGregor instead of him.

What’s more, Nurmagomedov blamed UFC president Dana White for his missed title shot. This started a rivalry that is still quite bitter, as even a year after his retirement, Nurmagomedov went after McGregor.

Conor McGregor clapped back at Khabib Nurmagomedov

After McGregor’s loss to Poirier at UFC 257, Nurmagomedov wrote on Twitter how the change in the coaching team affected the Irishman’s performance and result inside the octagon.

During the post-fight press conference, McGregor was asked to touch upon Nurmagomedov’s tweet, which. It did not bode well with ‘The Notorious’ and he blasted ‘The Eagle.’ He said:

“My Team has been the team since day one. I’ve not changed any team. It is what it is, you know. Respect the athletes and that’s the character of the man for sure behind the mask. Whatever. What does he want to do? Does he want to come back or no? Because he’s not throwing no leg kicks.“

McGregor’s comments after the Poirier loss suggested that he was still yearning for a rematch against Khabib Nurmagomedov. What’s more, he wasn’t too happy about Eagle’s comments, as he retired from the UFC without giving McGregor a rematch.

McGregor demanded a rematch with Nurmagomedov

Conor McGregor has time after time, demanded a rematch against Nurmagomedov. Even after several setbacks, he believes that he can defeat the Dagestani and avenge his loss.

McGregor felt disrespected by Nurmagomedov’s comments about him changing teams and asked him once again for a fight. In the same interview, McGregor said:

“These disrespectful comments. Come back, and let’s go again, my man. You know what I mean? I’m here for it. That’s fighting talk. So, if he’s not, you know what I mean? If you’re coming back, come back and you try and do it. You know what I mean? So, that’s that.“

While McGregor is known for his mind games, it was ‘The Eagle’ who irritated the Irishman this time with his words. When McGregor blasted Nurmagomedov and attempted to play mind games with him, the Dagestani retaliated inside the octagon. However, it is uncertain whether ‘The Notorious’ will get such a chance because Nurmagomedov has refused him a rematch.