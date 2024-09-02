Dana White Labels ‘Dogs Smarter Than MMA Media’ Over Jon Jones Pound-for-Pound Debate

Dana White’s latest jab at the MMA media has come with a humorous twist. After weeks of defending Jon Jones as the pound-for-pound best fighter, White shared a video of a dog picking Jones for the top spot, quipping that “dogs are smarter than MMA media.”

It’s clear White is standing firm on his stance, and he’s not above using some ‘playful banter’ to make his point.

It has become a running joke now in the MMA community that White will use any topic to slip in that Jones is the greatest of all time.

And they aren’t wrong! White played into it in the recent press conference after PowerSlap by stopping his train of thought mid-sentence to cement his opinion of Jones once again. After this, he got into a heated argument with the media over the heavyweight champion’s position.

The media contested that Jones has not fought in a while. Therefore, he does not deserve to be the number one pound-for-pound fighter. But for White, that does not matter. White sees the list as who he thinks is the best fighter in the world and the last time they fought does not really factor into it.

White is not entirely right here, as activity does play a huge factor in it, if that was not the case, the likes of Georges St-Pierre, Anderson Silva and others could still be on the pound-for-pound list.

Nevertheless, White took to Instagram to share a video mocking journalists.

In the video, a dog is asked to pick who the best pound-for-pound fighter is, with two bowls placed in front of him. The dog picked Jones and White shared it for the world to see.

“Dog smarter than the media”

Dana White on Instagram pic.twitter.com/xGDU93vHQH — MMAFanatic (@FanaticMma10) September 2, 2024

So to put it in context, White believes that dogs, traditionally famous for their use of intelligence in tearing off sofas and pooping inside the house and sighing like they have to pay rent, knows better than statistically driven facts. Cool story!

Make no mistake, Jones could very well still be the pound for pound #1 in all of God’s green earth. All he has to do is…

Can Jones prove White right?

According to reports, Jones is set to face Stipe Miocic later this year at Madison Square Garden. It will be a clash between the heavyweight champion and the consensus greatest heavyweight of all time.

If Jones wins that, he will leapfrog his way back to the top of the pound-for-pound rankings proving White right.

However, in order to do that, Jones has to sign the dotted line. And hope that he does not sustain any injuries. If Jones can manage all of this, he will have the last laugh alongside White when the final bell rings at Madison Square Garden.

Unfortunately, he will then have to either retire, which he has hinted at, which if he does, he will go down as one of the greatest of all time, or he will buckle up and face Aspinall, and if he wins that one, nobody will ever argue with him being the P4P #1.

Until that time, lightweight champion Islam Makhchev, who has won the title and defended it multiple times compared to Jones’ one fight in 3-4 years, will sit atop the P4P rankings with impunity.