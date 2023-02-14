Conor McGregor Updates About His Leg Situation Ahead of UFC Return: “I’m Throwing High Kicks Faster”

The anxiously anticipated return of the Notorious Conor McGregor will soon be upon us, and Mystic Mac has shared his insight on his return.

Earlier last month, it was brought to the notice of fight fans that Conor McGregor would be returning to MMA, thanks to Dana White.

White also halted the rumors surrounding his prospective opponent when the UFC President announced that Michael Chandler would be granted the lucrative opportunity.

The pair are set to star opposite each other in the upcoming season of The Ultimate Fighter, with their roles guaranteed as coaches. White previously stated that he expected both contenders to be present in Las Vegas shortly to begin filming of the new season.

Since the announcement, Chandler has been firing on all cylinders, providing his insights, analysis, and prediction into how the fight could potentially play out. On the other hand, McGregor has remained peculiarly silent. The 34-year-old has broken his silence at long last.

Conor McGregor commented on his return to MMA!

Chandler and McGregor are expected to meet in the octagon after the season finale of the Ultimate Fighter gets aired in August. This would unequivocally mean that it would mark two years since the Irishman’s last competed in a combat sports event.

The two-year timeframe has given him plenty of time to replenish and rejuvenate himself. McGregor himself is of the credence that he appears to be in better shape than before.

The Notorious one recently broke his silence on his contest with Chandler when he engaged in an exclusive conversation with ‘Mirror Fighting‘ just a few hours before he made the trip to Vegas.

McGregor said:

“I’m looking forward to it, I feel good, I feel energetic, I feel ready. I’m throwing up my high kicks faster than I’m throwing out my jab. So I’m very excited to get back. [I fly to Vegas] tomorrow.”

McGregor has not shied away from danger in the past, and rest assured, he will not do so in the future. He has always been extremely confident in his abilities to reign supreme.

With that being said, it will be intriguing to see how his leg holds up in the battle, given the circumstances surrounding it.

Chandler vs. McGregor!

For the steadfast supporters of the sport, this fight is regarded as their Christmas. Not every day are mixed martial arts fans treated to an extravagant fight as the one laid before us presently.

Suffice it to say, the first round will be electrifying. With both men possessing a reputation for being rapid in their starts, the first round yells barn burner.

Chandler himself made a riveting remark regarding the assumption, stating that both men are capable of shutting the other’s lights out. A phenomenal matchup awaits us, to say the least!

