“Want to Rip His Head Off”: Jorge Masvidal Reveals Vicious Intentions for Colby Covington Despite Past Legal Troubles

Jorge Masvidal has not let go of the Colby Covington rivalry yet. The former UFC fighter still has unfinished business with ‘Chaos’ despite the legal trouble it has cost him.

Masvidal had jumped Covington outside a restaurant in Miami and is still facing the heat for it. ‘Chaos’ pressed charges on him and they are battling it out in court. However, despite all this, ‘Gamebred’ still wants to fight him again anywhere, anytime.

In a recent interaction with George Janko, Masvidal revealed that he only has beef with one person,

“Other than him, (Colby) I don’t got problems with nobody….I definitely want to rip his head off.”

Unfortunately, Masvidal can not even take Covington’s name publicly because it lands him in trouble with the FBI.

However, that still doesn’t stop him from threatening to do things to the UFC fighter. The two even fought inside the octagon after a very heated week leading up to it.

Masvidal, who had hit peak stardom after his KO of Ben Askren, was willing to go after Covington’s chin right from the get-go but was tackled to the ground and mostly kept in control by Chaos throughout the fight.

Masvidal, despite his eagerness to reach for Covington’s face, could hardly land any significant punches that could reflect his hatred against the former welterweight title contender.

Now, even though he still wants a piece of ‘Chaos’, ‘Gamebred’ will have to first contend with Nate Diaz. Unfortunately, in the lead-up to this fight, he has been called out by none other than ‘The Bad Guy’.

Chael Sonnen wants to take on Jorge Masvidal next but feels it would be too easy

Chael Sonnen is taking his skills to the boxing ring against Anderson Silva but, in an open workout ahead of his fight, Sonnen called out ‘Gamebred’ and spoke about how if he fought him it would be too easy.

“I’m gonna go beat up Jorge Masvidal, that’s not much of a fight…Fight involves resistance. There will be no resistance with Jorge Masvidal. Because he’s terrible.”

“Fight involves resistance. There will be no resistance with Jorge Masvidal. Because he’s terrible.” Chael Sonnen is already looking at his next fight after Anderson Silva pic.twitter.com/7mNJYU1wRj — MMA Fighting (@MMAFighting) June 11, 2024

Chael Sonnen is confident he can beat Jorge Masvidal as he doesn’t rate him very high as a fighter. And this isn’t the first time Sonnen has called out Masvidal either.

So it would appear, regardless of the outcomes of their respective fights, the pair will continue to bicker on the internet. That is, of course until one of them crosses the proverbial line in the sand.