Wanted to Be Called Mike Tyson, Khamzat Chimaev Once Rejected Khabib Nurmagomedov Comparison: “They Have to Say This…”

Promising UFC star Khamzat Chimaev rejected Khabib Nurmagomedov comparison whilst comparing himself with Mike Tyson back in 2020, despite having issues with the boxing legend. There is a lot of hype associated with undefeated ‘Borz’, and he added further fuel to the fire by comparing himself with the knockout artist.

Chimaev and Tyson both are known for aiming to finish their fight as early as possible. As a consequence, Tyson has had over 44 knockouts in this career and Chimaev has won four out of his six fights within the first round in the UFC.

However, Tyson was a knockout artist, and this is something Chimaev is not quite well known for. But, during one of his fights, ‘Borz’ made the fans nostalgic about Tyson with his performance inside the ring and then later on with his comparison.

Khamzat Chimaev made a Mike Tyson comparison rejecting Khabib Nurmagomedov

UFC fight night: Woodley vs. Covington saw Chimaev finish off Gerald Meerschaert on 19th September 2020. What’s more, it only took the Swedish fighter 17 seconds to finish off Meerschaert inside the octagon.

Chimaev won the fight and the hearts of the fans with a vicious knockout announcing himself on the biggest stage. His previous two wins were a show of grappling, and hence Chimaev was compared to Khabib Nurmagomedov.

However, after the fight while speaking with ESPN, he claimed to be like Mike Tyson, Chimaev said,

“Now they have to say this is like Mike Tyson. ll just do my hard work, take my wins, go home, and then start again.“

Although ‘Borz’ brought back the memories of Tyson, he isn’t a huge fan of Tyson. Evidently, Chimaev refused a chance to meet and talk with the boxing legend. Moreover, he also revealed what he didn’t like about the boxing legend and why he refused to meet him.

Chimaev revealed why refused to meet Tyson

Like Khabib Nurmagomedov, Chimaev also didn’t like Tyson for several reasons. However, unlike Nurmagomedov, Chimaev refused to even meet and sit down with the ‘Baddest man on the planet’. During an episode of the Hustle MMA podcast, he spoke about the differences with the boxing legend.

Chimaev said, “Ali said Mike Tyson also wants something, but I didn’t go. I didn’t have much desire to do that. As a fighter, an athlete, I really like him. But I don’t like what all happened with him – the violence, the pills, the marijuana, then Muslims. It’s strange. But I still respect him. Both as a fighter and as a person… I don’t judge anyone, but I just didn’t want to go.”

Nurmagomedov also shared the dislike of Tyson due to his usage of Marijuana. Although weed is now legalized in many areas of the world, the stigma surrounding the herb still prevails around the world.

That’s why even athletes using the drug are often facing criticism and even legal consequences. However, it doesn’t take anything away from Tyson, as Chimaev didn’t shy away from making a comparison with the boxer.