After Earning $600,000 in His Last UFC Fight, Here’s How Much Money Francis Ngannou Will Earn in His Boxing Debut

Francis Ngannou will fulfil a lifelong dream tomorrow when he takes on Tyson Fury in a boxing match this weekend. ‘The Predator’ got into combat sports through boxing and always wanted to be a professional boxer. However, life would had other plans for him and he eventually ended up becoming an MMA fighter. Against Fury, Ngannou will earn an absurd amount of money. ‘The Predator’ earned $600,000 for his title defense against Ciryl Gane, which happened to be his last fight in the UFC.

At this point in time, Tyson Fury is the best heavyweight boxer in the world. He is also a very strong contender in the heavyweight GOAT debate. Fury and Ngannou will battle it out in Saudi Arabia this weekend. At this point there is no concrete proof, however, multiple news outlets have claimed that Ngannou will make upwards of $10 million in his fight against Fury.

As per Ngannou’s agent Marquel Martin, the former UFC heavyweight champion will make more in this fight than he has in his entire UFC career. In an interview with MMA Fighting a few months back, his agent confirmed the same saying,

“Let’s just say this: The bag is so big, he may actually just drop it on the way to the bank….This is life-changing. This is exactly what we planned and visualized, so we’re happy.”

When asked if the purse is bigger than what he had ever made in the UFC, Martin replied,

“Oh my God. I mean, by far. By multiples. Just to make [this money] even while being champion, he would’ve had to fight multiple times just to [be in this ballpark].”

It is interesting to note tha the French-Cameroonian fighter earned around $600,000. His total UFC career earnings is reported to be $3,379,500. While there is a very short span of time left for the fight, it is important to note that the road to get here has not been easy for Ngannou.

A career-defining fight for former UFC champion Francis Ngannou

Ever since breaking free from the UFC, Francis Ngannou is on his way to achieve everything he said he would. Not only did he sign with the PFL, he also secured the biggest boxing fight possible against the ‘Gypsy King’. This was something Dana White was not allowing him to do. If Ngannou shocks the world on Saturday, it will be one of the biggest sporting upsets not just in boxing but in combat sports history.

There is a lot riding on this for both men. For Ngannou, it is a chance to cause a massive upset and secure a rematch which would get him even more money. For Tyson Fury, it is a chance to prove once again that he is the best in the world by far. Also for Fury, he has to win this fight unscathed as he has a fight scheduled against Usyk in two months time. Thus, Ngannou’s performance will affect the result of the title unification boxing fight between Fury and Usyk.

Regardless of how it plays out, combat sports fans will be hoping for an entertaining fight this weekend.