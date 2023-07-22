Like Khabib Nurmagomedov, Khamzat Chimaev Once Expressed Disgust Toward Mike Tyson: “I Like Him but…”

Mike Tyson is one of the most influential and famous boxers of his generation. However, UFC hot prospect Khamzet Chimaev once refused to meet the boxing legend due to several reasons. Chimaev once appeared on the Hustle MMA podcast. During his appearance on the podcast, he spoke about various topics, including the reason why isn’t a big fan of Mike Tyson. What’s more, even Khabib Nurmagomedov once revealed what he didn’t like about Mike Tyson.

Khamzat Chimaev is gearing up for his upcoming fight against Paulo Costa at UFC 294. He will look to continue his unbeaten run through his professional career. Chimaev is aiming for a title shot and it remains to be seen whether he can achieve his dream of becoming a champion after recent inconsistencies.

Borz’s performances have drawn a lot of appreciation. He is currently on a 6 fight-unbeaten streak, however, his inconsistency about making weight is the reason behind his criticism. Furthermore, there were some similarities between why Khabib and Khamzat didn’t like Tyson.

Why did Khamzat Chimaev refuse to meet Mike Tyson?

Chimaev on the Hustle MMA podcast explained his reasoning behind why he doesn’t want to meet the ‘Baddest man on the planet’. The opportunity wasn’t only to meet Tyson but to also appear on his famed podcast. However, Chimaev isn’t a big fan of the controversies which have always surrounded Tyson throughout his career.

Chimaev said, “Ali said Mike Tyson also wants something, but I didn’t go. I didn’t have much desire to do that. As a fighter, an athlete, I really like him. But I don’t like what all happened with him – the violence, the pills, the marijuana, then Muslims, it’s strange. But I still respect him. Both as a fighter and as a person. He went through a lot of things and because of this, he broke down, did a lot of bad things. And no one knows what will happen to me. It can happen to anyone. A good, normal person, but something happens and you end up in a mental hospital. I don’t judge anyone, but I just didn’t want to go.“

However, one would wonder if these reasons are enough in order to pass on such an opportunity. Unlike the Swedish fighter, ‘The Eagle’ did appear on the Tyson podcast and even met him. However, even he had some complaints about ‘Kid Dynamite’.

Khabib Nurmagomedov had some complaints from Tyson

Nurmagomedov appeared on the famed Tyson podcast. However, he wasn’t happy about the fact that Tyson was high during the podcast and it did not please Nurmagomedov.

Khabib said, “I didn’t like his look. I told him right away to get rid of all the things like smoke on the table. I didn’t like being there. I liked more the way Cristiano Ronaldo looked. He looks like an athlete.“

Just like Chimaev, even Nurmagomedov wasn’t pleased about the fact that Tyson indulged in the herb. Both Chimaev and Nurmagomedov are quite strict in their stance on marijuana usage. Tyson’s lifestyle and past controversies still haunt the legend and his reputation till date.