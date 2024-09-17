WATCH: Brian Ortega Breaks Security to Confront Fan Over Tracy Cortez Taunts After UFC 306 Loss

December 3, 2022, ORLANDO, FL, ORLANDO, FL, United States: ORLANDO, FL – December 3: Tracy Cortez and Brian Ortega in attendance at Amway Center for UFC Orlando – Thompson vs Holland : Evevnt on December 3, 2022 in ORLANDO, FL, United States. ORLANDO, FL United States – ZUMAp175 20221203_zsa_p175_202 Copyright: xLouisxGrassex

Former featherweight title contender and UFC’s submission specialist, Brian Ortega suffered a devastating loss after the promotion rebooked his shelved fight against surging young contender, Diego Lopes. While ‘T-City’ was unable to do anything significant, he garnered all the eyes for his post-fight theatrics, by trying to jump a fan in the arena!

On his way out of the cage and back to the backstage area, the American was goaded by a fan with a Tracy Cortez remark , leading to a brief confrontation between the two.

Following his heavy-handed loss, a short clip surfaced on social media where a random fan was heard shouting –

“Tracy ain’t gonna want you anymore, Tracy is done with you.”

Brian Ortega was not trying to hear this after the loss last night pic.twitter.com/WQkulAsrX8 — Spinnin Backfist (@SpinninBackfist) September 16, 2024

Using his relationship with former women’s flyweight title contender, Tracy Cortez was not cool on the fan’s part and Ortega was naturally left furious about it.

In fact, Ortega was then seen jumping security, swiftly barging past a security member, and under a barrier to confront the shouting fan.

Though the security personnel quickly came to the fan’s rescue, saving the viewer from Ortega’s wrath, the clip went viral online within hours.

While we don’t know what the fighter’s exact response was, the prompt reaction of security dismissed the situation as he was seen being pulled away by multiple security guards and escorted backstage.

Meanwhile, the promotion’s head, Dana White gave the fandom a quick look of Ortega’s gnarly cut after Lopes clubbed him with a crisp combination, almost ending the fight in round 1.

Dana White shares pictures of Ortega’s gruesome cut

The past Saturday night at the sphere wasn’t what Ortega hoped it’d be. His three-rounded affair with Lopes almost ended in disaster in the very first round after the Brazilian-born Mexican dropped Brian with a sharp right-hand left hook combination.

But Ortega being the warrior he is, soldiered on and clawed his way back only to lose to the younger fighter when Lopez emulated the same in the last round.

Subsequently, Uncle Dana shared a picture of ‘T-City’ several hours after his 3-round war with Lopes, essentially revealing his gnarly cut.

Dana White shared a picture of Brian Ortega’s eye pic.twitter.com/vN556aEjng — MMA Mania (@mmamania) September 15, 2024

In the picture, you can see the fighter’s eye completely closed after Lopes struck him down with a two-piece. In fact, there was major damage to the American’s left eye, suffering a cut above the eye owing to the Mexican’s powerful punches.

Meanwhile the 33-year-old has already mentioned his move from the featherweight category prior to his fight, Ortega is yet to reveal his exact future plans.