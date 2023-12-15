WATCH: UFC Champion Alex Pereira Pulls Off Hilarious Fake Proposal Prank on Girlfriend

Alex Pereira, dominant in his UFC career, quickly became a champion in two different divisions, defeating top-tier fighters from Israel Adesanya to Jiri Prochazka. His towering figure makes him an intimidating presence in the room. However, there’s another side to him – he loves pranking everyone, from Glover Teixeira to others. Likewise, recently, he pulled a prank on his girlfriend, pretending to propose to her.

UFC LHW Champion Alex Pereira currently isn’t married, but on the internet, we have seen him with his girlfriend Merle. From time to time, he shares special moments with her. Meanwhile, “Poatan,” who loves to prank everyone, showed his hilarious side once again.

Recently, he shared a video on his Instagram story where he is in Paris. Taking advantage of being in the city of love, he used this as an opportunity to prank his girlfriend. Under the Eiffel Tower, he set up everything as if he were about to propose, even going down on one knee. He then revealed a box that appeared to be a ring box, but instead of a ring he pulled out something to eat. Check out the video below.

Indeed, it was hilarious to watch Pereira’s funny side. Now the internet has become accustomed to these kinds of videos where ‘Poatan’ sets up like he is about to do something serious but instead completely does another thing. Meanwhile, after winning the LHW title, he is currently enjoying his trip in Paris. He is savoring the holidays with his partner, with whom he has shared numerous pictures.

Who is Alex Pereira’s girlfriend, Merle?

While Pereira is the father of two children, he is not married anymore, as he and his ex-wife separated. However, last year, he shared a post with Merle, describing her as a special person, confirming that he has been dating her. According to reports, Merle is a TV presenter and interviewer.

On the internet, there are many occasions, such as helicopter rides and recent trips to places like Paris, where we see them together. However, there is not much known about their relationship as they keep it quite private. It seems they may marry soon, as on her Instagram, she named herself “Ms. Poatan.” Meanwhile, they are living a happy life.

Talking about his next UFC fight, Pereira is most likely to defend his title against Jamahal Hill. However, fans will have to wait for an announcement from the UFC to get more details regarding Pereira’s next title defence.