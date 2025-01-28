“We Can Fight”: Islam Makhachev ‘Likes’ the Idea of Justin Gaethje Showdown in June

After his 4th successful title defense at UFC 311, Islam Makhachev has been left with no viable opponents in the lightweight division. UFC President Dana White has asserted that #1 contender Arman Tsarukyan would have to earn his way back to a title shot, which leaves Islam to contend with former champion Charles Oliveira. However, never one inclined to do rematches, Islam believes his legacy would be better served if he took on Justin Gaethje.

In an interview with Dagestani Media upon reaching his hometown of Makhachkala, Islam expressed his hopes that Gaethje would win against Dan Hooker at UFC 313, so he could make a case for himself as a title contender.

“Oliveira and Arman, I fought them both. But if Gaethje performs well [against Hooker], we can fight,”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by RED CORNER MMA (@redcorner.mma)

The prospect of fighting Gaethje, known for his ferocious striking and relentless pace, appears to be one of the few matchups that motivates Makhachev in the lightweight division. Even Islam’s coach Javier Mendez had earlier called Gaethje the “biggest threat” to his title reign.

After knocking out Dustin Poirier at UFC 291 in July 2023, Gaethje was well on his way to challenge Islam. But along the way, he had to face a rejuvenated Max Holloway at UFC 300. Holloway proved a bit much for the ‘Highlight Reel’ and dominated him in the fight and then proceeded to knock him out with one second to go. This put Gaethje out of commission for a few months.

MAX HOLLOWAY HAS JUST PUT JUSTIN GAETHJE OUTCOLD HOLY SHITTTT#UFC300 pic.twitter.com/i9aWXIYgvf — bradley (@cactusbr4d) April 14, 2024

But stylistically he still remains the best chance to end Islam’s reign. Gaetheje is a hardened college wrestler who has fallen in love with striking. He is one of the few fighters who managed to win a round against Khabib Nurmagomedov during their 2020 title bout, something only Conor McGregor had accomplished before him.

It wasn’t enough against Khabib but then again, Islam is not his mentor. Unlike Khabib, he often allows his opponents back in the game due to his affinity for striking. This might not be a great idea against someone like Gaetheje but it’s unlikely the champ will be the one willing to change his style.

But as of right now, this is a bridge too far. Gaethje’s performance against Hooker will determine just how capable he still is, in the third act of his career. Islam, on the other hand, seeks tougher battles

Islam Contemplates Move to Welterweight

As he continues to clear out the lightweight roster, Makhachev admits there aren’t many challenges left for him in his current division. A fight against Ilia Topuria could perhaps be in the cards but barring Gaethje and Arman at some point, it doesn’t make any sense for Islam to keep working at 155 lbs.

He has long expressed his desire to become a two-division champion before he retires and 170 lbs could be his best bet. Despite his repeated reluctance to fight Belal Muhammad and Shavkat Rakhmonov at welterweight, Islam insists it’s where he would like to settle down eventually.

“I don’t see a lot of work to do in my division, I beat almost everybody. I think about moving up to 170 and I can stay there,”

Islam Makhachev is considering moving up to 170 and staying there. Says there’s no one left to fight at Lightweight. pic.twitter.com/pxG1VCrbaA — Home of Fight (@Home_of_Fight) January 27, 2025

Whatever he chooses, Islam has the world in his hands right now. He’s certainly proven capable of handling the pressure against a plethora of opponents and there’s no reason why 170 lbs would be any different.