Justin Gaethje Exposes Daniel Cormier for Never Paying Up on Thousands of Dollars in Golf Debts After Losing

During his year off from fighting after the Max Holloway KO at UFC 300, Justin Gaethje got obsessed with golf. Unfortunately, his love for the sport was seemingly taken advantage of by someone he considers an older brother- former UFC double champion Daniel Cormier.

Gaethje was seen at the BOXR gym in Miami, Florida, yesterday, where he had to teach MMA for the Miami Police Athletic League, spending time with the children and showing them how to defend themselves.

Gaethje and ‘DC’ are reported to have played a lot together, and the stakes were as usual- put your money where your mouth is. Unfortunately, that wasn’t the case yesterday.

Why? Well, DC apparently keeps losing but never pays up. This is why Gaethje is now talking about it to the media- to seek justice!

“I’m plus 1200 dollars, kind of. He hasn’t paid me yet, lets see if DC pays. But yeah, I shot really well.” Gaethje told The Schmo.

When asked if they intended on playing today, Gaethje reiterated his feelings about DC not paying him. However, he did commend the former UFC double champ on getting better.

“He had to rush, I think we’ve gone ten rounds now where he hasn’t golfed a full round. Today he left after 17, he was doing so good,” Gaethje explained.

Unfortunately, all of this seems like a recurring case with Cormier. In an interview from last year, Gaethje had complained about DC cheating a lot during their matches.

Justin Gaethje exposes Daniel Cormier pic.twitter.com/UFmPv2ZLRd — Full Send Golf (@golffullsend) April 30, 2024

Sometimes, the ball miraculously moves closer to the hole. And this has happened more than once. So, unless there’s been divine intervention, Gaethje has not been made privy to it, or Cormier is the last Airbender; someone’s not playing fair.

And Gaethjhe knows it too. In fact, he has even confronted Cormier about it before.

Ahead of his return against Rafael Fiziev at UFC 313 last month, Gaetjhe had said, “When he’s in the sand, up against the ledge, and then you see him, and then you look away, turn back… He’s four feet away from the hole.”

“And he’s dumb enough to not have picked the ball up and placed it. He rolled it in the sand, so there was a line in the sand. You did it twice in one day!” he said with the tonal intensity of Aaron Paul screaming, “He can’t keep getting away with this!”

It’s no wonder Gaethje has a few other people in mind he wants on his Golf Avengers team.

Gaethje’s ideal golf roster

Gaethje has revealed that Dustin Jacoby is his most frequent golf partner and that the pair are about as even as you can get in terms of skill.

‘The Highlight’ then went on to talk about how he doesn’t know which fighters really play golf, although he has played against a UFC executive.

“I know a couple of the executives. I wanna beat Hunter (Campbell). He beat me once, took a little money from me, so I’m trying to get that money back from Hunter Campbell one of these days”, Gaethje said with a steely look of vengeance in his eyes.

‘The Highlight’ then went on to talk about UFC fighters who claim they do play golf.

“Ian Garry says he’s a good golfer, but that’s only from his mouth. I don’t not believe him, but I’m saying, golf’s very difficult, some days are good some days are bad”, he claimed.

Despite this, Gaethje is eager to golf with the Irishman one day, just to test out his skills.