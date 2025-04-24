Ilia Topuria & Arman Tsarukyan Snubbed?: UFC Insider Blows Whistle on Islam Makhachev vs. Justin Gaethje

It seems we may have a curveball set for International Fight Week, with Islam Makhachev headlining UFC 317, after all. Just against a surprising opponent.

Makhachev, the current lightweight champion, had been speculated to miss the June card to make a potential welterweight title excursion after the conclusion of UFC 315’s Belal Muhammad vs Jack Della Maddalena fight.

On the other hand, former featherweight champion Ilia Topuria had been pushing for the 155 lbs title fight for this sophomore lightweight outing, even claiming that he was already in camp.

However, according to this UFC analyst, neither fighter is getting what they want.

“I have been informed that Islam Makhachev will defend his championship against Justin Gaethje,” co-host of ESPN’s Good Guy/Bad Guy show, Chael Sonnen, said on his Instagram.

The lightweight division had been heading for a standstill over the last few weeks after both Topuria and former champion Charles Oliveira refused to entertain any fight that wasn’t for the title.

Then there was Arman Tsarukyan, the original #1 contender for Islam’s title, returning for a back injury that had forced him out of title contention at UFC 311 earlier this year.

Sonnen claims that Arman has been awfully quiet despite a return to training, possibly because UFC boss Dana White has made it clear he would need to get to the back of the line.

And despite his unbeaten status and historical knockouts of legends like Max Holloway and featherweight champion Alexander Volkanovski, Sonnen claims Topuria is a rookie the the 155 lbs shark tank.

This is why he claims Gaethje has been fortunate enough to benefit from timing of all this chaos.

“Paddy (Pimblett) is the next best thing, but he needs one more,” He added. “You’re left with Justin Gaethje. All of that is accurate. If the source, who has never been wrong yet – to me, is right“, noted the former middleweight contender.

However, Sonnen’s claims contradict reports this week, which claimed that Topuria was all but rubber-stamped to fight for a lightweight belt in some form at UFC 317.

Who is Topuria in camp for?

Earlier this week, Topuria sent fans into raptures regarding his return — claiming a fight camp had begun ahead of his comeback to the Octagon later this summer.

And while yet to nail down a grudge fight with Makhachev, the Spaniard has also been tied to another pairing, ‘Do Bronx’ Oliveira.

It is believed that if Maddalena defeats Belal next month, Islam would drop the 155 lbs belt for the lesser mortals to fight over.

“As discussed on the show today, Ilia is going to fight on June 28. The question is, will it be against Islam for the 155 belt. Or will it be against Charles for the vacant?” MMA scribe Ariel Helwani tweeted.

“We should know soon. But he should 100% be on there and he should 100% fight for gold” the journalist had said.

And it would seem Oliveira fits into that narrative regardless. The Brazilian has also reportedly started a fight camp in preparation. However, it should be noted that unless Dana White addresses these subjects on his next Instagram live video, they will continue to remain rumors to be dismissed.