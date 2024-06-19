“We Don’t Tell Lies”: Darren Till Fires Back at Bo Nickal Over Khamzat Chimaev Partying Allegations Post UFC Saudi Arabia Withdrawal

Darren Till was quick to shut Bo Nickal down after the latter claimed that too much partying was the reason behind Khamzat Chimaev’s recent sickness. Chimaev had to pull out of UFC 303 due to a severe sickness, the cause of which has not been made public as of yet. However, Nickal took matters into his own hands, and in a recent episode of the ‘Nickals and Dimes’ podcast insisted that the Russian fighter probably needs to stop partying so much, since he had heard that Chimaev and Till go wild at parties.

Darren Till is currently preparing to make his boxing debut on the Jake Paul vs. Mike Tyson undercard in November. Despite leaving the UFC, it seems his name somehow keeps coming up in conversations. However, while he remained silent for a long time, Till finally decided to set some boundaries after Bo Nickal’s recent insults. Hence, he took to X to address the situation, and tweeted,

“Why is my name getting dragged through the mud? I haven’t seen Khamzat for a long time & he is devoted to his religion….Just hype a fight in a different way. We don’t tell lies…”

Darren Till urged Bo Nickal not to spread rumors that aren’t true. The Brit revealed that he hadn’t met Khamzat Chimaev in a long time and had nothing to do with his sickness. In fact, he even backed up Chimaev, saying the Russian fighter is very devoted to his religion, implying that he does not party or go out that much.

In the meantime, Till also gave his predictions for the upcoming fight between Jake Paul and Mike Perry.

Darren Till gives his predictions for Jake Paul vs. Mike Perry

Darren Till was supposed to fight on the July 20 undercard of the Jake Paul vs. Mike Tyson event. However, his fight has also been postponed to November. On the other hand, the younger Paul brother recently announced that he will be fighting Mike Perry on July 20. Naturally, Till could not keep away from predicting a winner of this thrilling encounter, as he said,

“Jake is going to beat Mike Perry. Mike is terrible. Good for blocking punches.”

Darren Till believes Mike Perry stands no chance against Jake Paul. The Brit called Perry ‘terrible’ at boxing, but to ‘Platinum’s’ credit, his BKFC career says otherwise. He is a champion in Bare Knuckle Fighting and has excellent striking ability. Thus, from the looks of it, this fight will be a tough test for Paul against a man with a generational chin.