UFC

“We had seen that he wasn’t that tough” – Michael Chandler explains the battle between Islam Makhachev and Charles Oliveira and acknowledges his error

Michael Chandler Charles Oliveira Islam Makhachev
Zohan Mistry

Previous Article
“Bronny James, your dad would have dunked it left-handed”: $17M Skip Bayless slams LeBron James’ son
Next Article
"I have to say I'm not Conor McGregor's biggest fan" - Unimpressed mothers criticise Conor McGregor's bloody battle with Nate Diaz