“We had seen that he wasn’t that tough” – Michael Chandler explains the battle between Islam Makhachev and Charles Oliveira and acknowledges his error

Charles Oliveira and Michael Chandler’s fight for the lightweight championship at UFC 262 was a close call, and Chandler now admits it.

Chandler had moments throughout the battle but ultimately lost by knockout in the second round.

Chandler now feels that his first assumption that Oliveira gives up when things become tough inside the cage was incorrect. He acknowledges that it was erroneous and that “do Bronx” has shown in his most recent battles that he is as resilient as they come and that quitting is not in his nature.

Chandler lauded Oliveira for significantly increasing his striking abilities and, for now, being the most excellent grappler in the UFC. Chandler recently spoke with Damon Martin of MMA Fighting and said:

“Remember the build-up to my fight with Charles? I truly believed that he was going to quit you know. We’d seen it in the past, we had seen that he wasn’t that tough, we had seen that he had a tendency to find a way out in fights. He has proven time and time again both against me and then Gaethje or against Poirier, in those fights and came back and won every single one of them you know, he has shown his toughness.”

Charles Oliveira has an advantage against Islam Makhachev, as Michael Chandler explains

In the main event of the UFC 280 pay-per-view, Charles Oliveira will face Islam Makhachev for the vacant lightweight championship. On October 22, the event will be held at the Etihad Arena in Abu Dhabi.

Michael Chandler commented on the upcoming fight between the two and asserted that Makhahcev and Oliveira share a talent for world-class grappling. Chandler believes “do Bronx” will have the advantage in the striking area.

Michael Chandler also noted that despite Makhachev’s recent victories, he hadn’t faced top-tier opposition inside the octagon. Chandler favours Oliveira because of his diverse skill set, even though he thinks either man may triumph on the night.

He continued to tell MMAFighting:

“I just think Islam’s strengths are also Charles’ strengths and Charles’ striking is better and I think charles is more skilled you know. If islam can go out there and he actually is that strong, he actually is that dominant with position then Charles is gonna have a long night but I think charles is just too slick, too good and he’s going to give him fits on the feet and it won’t be hard to take charles down but I think Charles wins the grappling exchanges.”

