mobile app bar

“What I Bring To MMA”: Dillon Danis Accuses Former UFC Fighter of Dodging a Fight Against Him

Allan Binoy
Published

follow google newsFollow Us
Dillon Danis of Morris Plains said, win or lose Friday night, \"I'm still going to be hated. I'll let them keep hating.\" Danis 8460

Dillon Danis of Morris Plains said, win or lose Friday night, \”I’m still going to be hated. I’ll let them keep hating.\” Danis 8460

Dillon Danis is at it again, stirring up drama on social media by accusing Darren Till of dodging a fight against boxer Tommy Fury. Till’s fight fizzled out after Fury pulled out due to the former UFC star joking about using MMA tactics if things went south in the ring—a pretty unusual excuse to cancel a fight. However, Danis has managed to make it about him not being able to get a fight against anyone.

Spotting an opening, Danis jumped in to challenge Till and said,

“Former UFC title challenger scared to fight a guy who’s 2-0. This shows what I bring to MMA.”

This isn’t exactly shocking behavior from Danis. But here’s the kicker. During his boxing match against Logan Paul, Danis actually used MMA techniques and got disqualified and then got sued for. Since then, he’s had difficulty finding anyone who would agree to a fight with him.

So, Danis has been more active online than in any cage or ring, seemingly content to spark feuds without actually committing to a fight.

There are serious doubts over whether Danis is genuinely interested in fighting Till or just chasing clout, but one thing’s for sure, his ability to generate headlines through trash talk remains unmatched.

He also had some strong opinions about the fight between Movsar Evloev and Aljamain Sterling as well.

Danis not happy with Evloev vs. Sterling decision

After 3 rounds of wrestling the life out of each other, Evloev was awarded a unanimous 29-28 win by the three judges. While the fight was greatly appreciated by grappling enthusiasts, the internet remains divided over the U-Dec win awarded to Evloev.

Fans weren’t shy about letting their opinions fly either and said, “Aljamain Sterling SHOULD HAVE gotten the win tonight. At bare minimum it should’ve been a draw. No one takes down Evloev almost SEVEN times.”

This fan went straight after the promotion and said, “And they robbed aljamain sterling. A terrible organization“.


Now, whether or not there is any truth to this, is a matter subject to the individual watching the fight. But for the first time in a long time, Danis seemed to be on the side of the internet.

He also criticized the UFC’s decision to place the bout on the prelims, calling it a “disgrace to the sport.” His comments echo the sentiments of many fans and analysts who believe the high-stakes matchup deserved a spot on the main card. Hopefully, the UFC will take the cue and place high-stakes grappling contests on the main card where they belong.

Post Edited By:Smrutisnat Jena

About the author

Allan Binoy

Allan Binoy

linkedin-icon

Allan Binoy is a MMA journalist at The SportsRush. Taken to the sport in 2015, thanks to a certain Conor McGregor, Allan has himself dabbled in the martial arts. And having graduated from Loyola College, Chennai, with a degree in English Literature, he has learnt to use his love for language to have a voice in the MMA community. Allan has been writing about the gladiatorial stories for more than three years now and has pursued excellence at a number of reputable media organizations, covering every UFC PPV in the last couple of years. In addition to this, the southpaw is also a semi-professional soccer player for Diego Juniors FC in Pune, playing in the Pune Super Division League.

Share this article

Don’t miss these