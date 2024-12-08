“What I Bring To MMA”: Dillon Danis Accuses Former UFC Fighter of Dodging a Fight Against Him

Dillon Danis of Morris Plains said, win or lose Friday night, \”I’m still going to be hated. I’ll let them keep hating.\” Danis 8460

Dillon Danis is at it again, stirring up drama on social media by accusing Darren Till of dodging a fight against boxer Tommy Fury. Till’s fight fizzled out after Fury pulled out due to the former UFC star joking about using MMA tactics if things went south in the ring—a pretty unusual excuse to cancel a fight. However, Danis has managed to make it about him not being able to get a fight against anyone.

Spotting an opening, Danis jumped in to challenge Till and said,

“Former UFC title challenger scared to fight a guy who’s 2-0. This shows what I bring to MMA.”

Dillon Danis calling out Darren Till pic.twitter.com/EXI7jLwLf4 — THE UFCGUY (@the_ufcguy) December 8, 2024

This isn’t exactly shocking behavior from Danis. But here’s the kicker. During his boxing match against Logan Paul, Danis actually used MMA techniques and got disqualified and then got sued for. Since then, he’s had difficulty finding anyone who would agree to a fight with him.

So, Danis has been more active online than in any cage or ring, seemingly content to spark feuds without actually committing to a fight.

There are serious doubts over whether Danis is genuinely interested in fighting Till or just chasing clout, but one thing’s for sure, his ability to generate headlines through trash talk remains unmatched.

He also had some strong opinions about the fight between Movsar Evloev and Aljamain Sterling as well.

Danis not happy with Evloev vs. Sterling decision

After 3 rounds of wrestling the life out of each other, Evloev was awarded a unanimous 29-28 win by the three judges. While the fight was greatly appreciated by grappling enthusiasts, the internet remains divided over the U-Dec win awarded to Evloev.

Fans weren’t shy about letting their opinions fly either and said, “Aljamain Sterling SHOULD HAVE gotten the win tonight. At bare minimum it should’ve been a draw. No one takes down Evloev almost SEVEN times.”

This fan went straight after the promotion and said, “And they robbed aljamain sterling. A terrible organization“.

Aljamain Sterling SHOULD HAVE gotten the win tonight. At bare minimum it should’ve been a draw. No one takes down Evloev almost SEVEN times let alone do this:#UFC310 pic.twitter.com/OIyQMCvF7J — Jay‍♂️ (@JayMMA4) December 8, 2024



Now, whether or not there is any truth to this, is a matter subject to the individual watching the fight. But for the first time in a long time, Danis seemed to be on the side of the internet.

That was a bullshit decision, but as a grappler, it was a beautiful high-level fight to watch. — Dillon Danis (@dillondanis) December 8, 2024

He also criticized the UFC’s decision to place the bout on the prelims, calling it a “disgrace to the sport.” His comments echo the sentiments of many fans and analysts who believe the high-stakes matchup deserved a spot on the main card. Hopefully, the UFC will take the cue and place high-stakes grappling contests on the main card where they belong.