“When I am ready to fight I will inform the UFC” – Tony Ferguson wants to fight Dustin Poirier in a stand-up bout

Tony Ferguson is not looking to drop out of the UFC after four consecutive losses and he is ready to bounce back foght against Dustin Poirier .

Ferguson (25-7 MMA, 15-5 UFC), who was on the verge of winning the Knockout of the Year against Michael Chandler at UFC 274 earlier this month, is in the throes of his career by swinging his punt out and freezing for the first time.

Although “El Cucuy” is planning major changes after his recent defeat, which includes finding a new team and training ground, he is not looking to take any easy fights to get back on track to win.

In fact, Ferguson, who is number 9 on the latest USA TODAY Sports / MMA Junkie lightweight list, said his best rival would be number 2 Dustin Poirier.

Tony Ferguson on fight against Dustin Poirier

“I would love to be able to fight Dustin Poirier,” Ferguson told MMA Junkie. “Obviously you like to get up. The battle for independence will not be so bad. ”

Ferguson’s call to face former lightweight title holder such as Poirier (28-7 MMA, 20-6 UFC) is commendable. However, time may not be a reality. The “Diamond” is slowly making its way into the octagon this summer, and after losing the title to Charles Oliveira at UFC 269 last December, he is almost unwilling to fight Ferguson in his current category.

Ferguson hopes he will get all his ducks in a row until training soon, and in the meantime he will have contact with the UFC and express his desire to fight Poirier or someone else at the moment.

“When I am ready to fight I will inform the UFC,” Fergusons said. “I assure you that they will let me know, and, ‘Hey, this one we have.’

Ferguson is likely to take a break from all the noises and might prepare for a proper camp heading for his when so ever next fight, it seems Tony needs to go back to old school method of MMA.

