Travis Kelce SNL: On Which Channel Can You Catch the Kansas City Star Hosting SNL?

What a year it has been for Travis Kelce. The Chiefs’ tight end finished the season on a high securing the Vince Lombardi trophy. Combining with his quarterback Patrick Mahomes, Kelce made way to his first NFL ring. The powerhouse tight-end will have a lot to be proud of as he begins his off-season after weeks of toiling. While this may have been his proudest sporting moment, it was also a special one for him and his family. The 33-year-old faced his older brother, Jason Kelce of the Eagles in the Super Bowl.

As the Kelce Bowl took place in Arizona, this moment made for a special one for the family. While there could be only one winner among the two brothers, the Kelce family was sure of winning big this Super Bowl. Travis Kelce had one touchdown in the 3-point win over the Eagles. Ever since making headlines at the Super Bowl, Travis Kelce hasn’t shied away from being in the limelight.

Travis Kelce on SNL

A natural entertainer, the younger of the Kelce brothers was seen in full spirit from the Super Bowl celebrations on the field to the celebration parade. He didn’t fail to disappoint as he took on the microphone and got the sea of red and gold grooving and screaming to his tunes. His regular weekly podcast with his brother Jason Kelce also shows how confident the tight end is to take on a microphone.



Adding to his portfolio as an entertainer, Travis will also now feature on NBC’s popular show, Saturday Night Live. His entertaining skills were on display to the city of Kansas. Capitalizing on this, the NBC producers immediately hopped onto the opportunity of having the NFL Superstar on their show. On his latest appearance on the Jimmy Fallon show, Kelce announced that he will host SNL on March 4th. He will be making his SNL debut alongside musician and debutant Kelsea Ballerini, which will air on NBC.

This will make him one of the very few NFL stars to have hosted this prestigious show. The last NFL player to host this show was J. J. Watt in 2020. Though he may have claimed to be shy about taking this role, Kelce is set to be a powerhouse entertainer on the show.

From winning Super Bowl Sunday to hosting Saturday Night Live, Travis Kelce has had an action-packed few weeks. It’s definitely the off-season of his dreams.

