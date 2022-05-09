“Who deserves the Most Underrated Player award?” – Khabib Nurmagomedov shares his thoughts on who the most underrated footballer in the word is

Former UFC Lightweight Champion Khabib Nurmagomedov shares his thoughts on who the most underrated footballer in the word is.

There is no doubt that several UFC fighters follow other games. UFC fighter Conor McGregor is a football fan and hopes to have a soccer team. Similarly, retired UFC fighter Khabib Nurmagomedov, too, is following suit. Both athletes seem to share a good relationship with Cristiano Ronaldo.

In a few videos available online, Khabib can also be seen showing off his skills.

Is Khabib signed to a football team?

Although a Russian may have retired from MMA, he is still an athlete. He trains his teammates and throws them into corners during their fights. Apart from this, in the past, there have been several reports that he signed a contract with FC Legion Dynamo and became a professional footballer.

Khabib has signed his first professional football contract with FC Legion Dynamo. How well will he do as a footballer 🤔 pic.twitter.com/uhXX2C8ubf — RT Sport (@RTSportNews) August 13, 2021



However he later clarified that he was not signing any contract. It turns out that Khabib has a close relationship with Legion Dynamo, but he does not intend to enter the arena. He also revealed that he has already received offers but does not think he is in a good position for the game.

His love for the game is evident. So, when ” 4333 ‘asked Instagram about who deserved the ‘Most Underrated Player’award, Khabib commented, “Mahrez.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by 433 (@433)



A few Instagram users seem to agree with her because of her response, as her comments are gaining thousands of likes.

In addition to MMA and soccer, Khabib also plays basketball. In the old video, the former lightweight champion was seen playing basketball with his father, Abdulmanap Nurmagomedov, and others.

Khabib Engle FC

In addition to coaching and collaborating with his Russian counterparts, Khabib Nurmagomedov also owns his promotion called ‘Eagle FC’. A small promotion has a few former UFC players on the board like Diego Sanchez and Kevin Lee. Therefore, promotions seem very promising for major battles.

Also Read: Paddy Pimblett is confident in his ability to defeat Logan Paul