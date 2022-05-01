‘I think I’d easily submit him,’ Paddy Pimblett is confident in his ability to defeat Logan Paul

Paddy Pimblett says he is ready to fight Logan Paul inside the octagon if he ever wishes to step inside the Octagon.

Favorite British fans Paddy Pimblett is confident he will send YouTuber Logan Paul “easily and very quickly” despite his dire situation.

Pimblett (18-3 MMA, 2-0 UFC) responded to Paul’s recent invitation to MMA Hour and said he would like to throw down a social media star who has become a wrestler and boxer in the UFC.

‘Paddy The Baddy’ is one of the fastest growing stars in the UFC and he knows that the battle against Logan could be a great opportunity for both fighters to earn a huge prize on the biggest stage in MMA.

“You know the boy, don’t you? You know we’re going to put people in the seats, boy, “Pimblett told Schmo in a recent interview. “I don’t see him talking about anyone else. I know he’s bigger than I am, like, but I don’t think it’s really important, honestly. And I think I will move him easily and very quickly. ”

“You never know, anything can happen in battle, but if Logan Paul ever wanted a war boy, I’m ready to hear what numbers he will bring to us.”

Paul has no new or professional experience in MMA but the 27-year-old has a background in NCAA Division 1 wrestling, having previously competed at Westlake High School in Cleveland, Ohio. Paul is looking forward to signing a contract with WWE following his impressive start to WrestleMania 38 earlier this month, but the master of YouTube has not stopped a possible move to MMA.

Chael Sonnen on the fight between the Duo

Chael Sonnen in his YouTube channel says ” There is clearly a size difference between the two, yes I believe both are great grapplers Logan has already proved he can grapple and on top of that he has learned jiu-jitsu in recent times.” he continues to say ” I believe it should be Logan versus Paddy just a clean and clear grappling match”.

