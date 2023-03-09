PSG Reportedly in the Process of Creating MMA Team With UFC Star Khabib Nurmagomedov

World-renowned football club PSG is set to establish its first mixed martial arts team, with former UFC lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov envisioned as the leader of the project. PSG announced itself to the world during the inception of the past decade. The Paris faithful had seen its ownership change hands to the highly touted and world-acclaimed Qatar Sports Investment group.

Since their arrival, the owners have transcended the perception of the football club. They certified themselves as trailblazers of the modern era of football with their groundbreaking strategies in acquiring players and playing the game of football itself.

Despite not achieving their desired laurel, the club are deemed as part of an elite group of super forces in football. PSG have now decided to leverage their reputation and standing in football to forge its latest venture in MMA.

And to the surprise of many, the club has sought the credentials of former UFC lightweight champion and undefeated martial artist Khabib Nurmagomedov to lead the project.

Khabib Nurmagomedov is expected to lead PSG’s MMA venture!

The Eagle has been identified as the ideal person to lead the football giant’s project as they delve into the world of mixed martial arts. Khabib Nurmagomedov has reiterated, multiple times, his love for the sport of football.

The 34-year-old has built relationships with professional footballers in the past few years. Particularly creating strong relationships with prominent names in the industry like Cristiano Ronaldo, Sir Alex Ferguson and even former PSG striker Zlatan Ibrahimović.

Given his standing and luster in the world of MMA, it makes sense from a financial and sporting standpoint to appoint Nurmagomedov as the lead for their latest venture.

PSG are in the process of creating its own MMA team called ‘PSG MMA’. Khabib Nurmagomedov will reportedly be involved in the project. Interesting! 👀🥊 pic.twitter.com/XznlTPflsy — Barstool Football (@StoolFootball) March 6, 2023

Khabib Nurmagomedov’s credentials in the sport of MMA will be good for the club. His dominance as a wrestler paved the way for his success. And it has encouraged future generations of Dagestanis to be successful in that facet.

Make no mistake, if the club are genuinely invested in the idea of being involved in the sport of MMA, Nurmagomedov is the man to employ.

PSG’s sporting success!

Although PSG has amassed extensive commercial success since the Qatar Sports Investment group’s takeover, arguments could be raised against their sporting success.

The club faced yet another setback in their pursuit of the Champions League as they sustained a 2-0 loss to Bayern Munich in the second leg at the Allianz Arena last night. PSG was defeated ‘3-0’ on aggregate, having lost the first leg ‘1-0’ at home.

While many may consider their eight league title victories in the past 10 years as successful, the club’s Champions League displays have been a drastic failure. Their ambition and quest to win the CL continue.

