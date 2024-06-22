“Who You Are”: Conor McGregor Brutally Mocks Michael Chandler Over UFC 303 Attendance Promise

Conor McGregor is not that impressed by Michael Chandler’s dedication. The American fighter vowed to be present at UFC 303 since he had given his word that he would be there. Although not in a professional capacity, he will be in attendance to watch the fights and while some thought it was a noble gesture, ‘The Notorious’ did not.

Following the cancellation of their fight, McGregor was nothing but respectful with Michael Chandler. Both fighters handled the situation with class. But as it just so happens with McGregor, things change.

Living up to his moniker, ‘The Notorious’, in a recent tweet, posted a meme asking Chandler what he was doing at UFC 303 and if he had the tickets.

“sir, please show me your ticket or leave. I do not know who you are.”

Regardless, with less than a week to go ahead of fight night, Chandler will have to start planning his travel to the fight capital of the world. In the meantime, Conor McGregor has made a very bold prediction with regard to his return to action.

Conor McGregor claims he will never lose another fight again

No, he’s not going to have a rematch against that old fella at the pub.

Jokes aside, it’s now been 3 whole years without any ‘Mystic Mac’ magic inside the octagon and the UFC is also definitely missing it’s poster boy with his silky smooth looks and his trash-talking. So when he returns, it will be Christmas coming early.

Speaking of Christmas, McGregor in all his almighty glory has a little prediction for when he finally does grace fans with his presence in the octagon.

“I will never enter a fight hurt again and I will never lose another fight.”

— Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) June 22, 2024

Conor McGregor is on a two-fight losing streak right now with both losses coming against Dustin Poirier. So, while the trash talk and the Mystic Mac predictions put behinds on chairs, they do little to nothing about the claims of McGregor being washed.

Right now, Conor McGregor needs a win or none of this bravado actually works anymore.