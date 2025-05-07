Bad News for Dana White! Alex Pereira Hints at Leaving UFC After Feeling Disheartened

In a shocking turn of events, UFC superstar Alex Pereira has signaled that he may be retiring for good, revealing a serious dispute with the UFC. It’s been a difficult year for ‘Poatan’, having come under increasing criticism from fans as well as losing his Light Heavyweight Championship to Magomed Ankalaev last month. The impressive reign came to a halt after three imperious title defenses in 2024, winning him the Fighter of the Year Award at the UFC.com Awards – a title he shared with Ilia Topuria.

Pereira quickly endeared himself to fans and UFC boss Dana White upon his arrival from kickboxing promotion GLORY in 2021. A deadly striker, Pereira’s fearlessness – marked by a willingness to fight almost anyone within the UFC at a moment’s notice – earned the respect of the fans and industry experts alike. Many were expecting Pereira to bounce back in a rematch with Ankalaev. However, based on the distraught nature of his post on X, formerly Twitter, this could not only be the end of Pereira’s UFC career, but his career altogether.

I always answered the UFC’s calls, but if they want to play with me, we can do that. I’ve never spoken poorly of the UFC but with what I’ve just heard I’m disheartened. I’ve already had thoughts of not fighting anymore, and after what was just relayed to me this may be the start. — Alex “Poatan” Pereira (@AlexPereiraUFC) May 7, 2025

Alex Pereira breaks the internet with retirement bombshell

The post from the former two-division champion has rattled the MMA landscape. Following his shock title loss at the hands of Ankalaev, the post suggests that the fallout was so severe that Pereira was already on the edge of retirement before this disagreement occurred. Pereira also referenced his outstanding commitment in 2024, as shown by his fight with Jiri Prochazka at UFC 303 – a last-minute replacement for the postponed Conor McGregor vs Michael Chandler bout. As Pereira sees it, perhaps the UFC haven’t been as accommodating towards the revered MMA fighter.

While Pereira hasn’t named anyone specifically within the UFC, the post suggests that he has been mistreated by the promotion in some form in the wake of his Lightweight Championship loss. Recent speculation has suggested that an Ankalaev rematch is a case of when, not if. The fighters verbally agreed a rematch almost immediately after the fight, which went the full distance. The UFC’s rumored fight night in Chicago in August was being tipped as the date for the highly-anticipated rematch.

However, just weeks prior, Magomed Ankalaev publicly reached out to Pereira, asking whether he still wanted his rematch. At the time, many fans and industry insiders saw it as merely posturing from the newly-crowned champion. However, in hindsight, it may have been a precursor to Pereira’s shocking revelation. Dana White and the UFC have yet to comment on Pereira’s explosive post. But with UFC 315 set for this Saturday, Alex Pereira is sure to be the fighter on everyone’s minds.