Joe Rogan and Ilia Topuria Love Michael Chandler’s Entertaining Style But Warn Fighters Not to Learn From Him

Despite his third straight loss at UFC 314, Michael Chandler’s fire-fighting style has impressed both Joe Rogan and Ilia Topuria – but up-and-comers should stray away from it, according to the pair.

Chandler, a former lightweight title challenger in the promotion, suffered his third straight loss at UFC 314 last weekend, pushing his record in the UFC to an abysmal 2-5.

Of these five fights, Chandler should have won at least three, and those fights would have been against former world champions- Justin Gaethje, Charles Oliveira, and Dustin Poirier. At some point in these fights, he was actually dominating, only to push his luck too far and never recover.

Always the entertainer, never the winner, the Missouri veteran has now firmly planted himself at number twelve on the lightweight roster. It is precisely why both Rogan and Topuria only want to use him as an example.

“It’s just wild dogs — that’s why Michael Chandler’s so popular,” Rogan said on his podcast. “Because he fights like a wild dog. But, I would never recommend my friend to fight like that,” a statement reiterated by the former featherweight champion.

“You need the guys also like him [Chandler],” Topuria asserted, not willing to undermine the entertainment aspect of the gladiatorial arts.

But, “I never would recommend someone, ‘Watch this guy and learn something, ‘” he noted.

Chandler’s style of fighting has come under criticism since moving to the UFC in 2021. However, it has also been argued that his foray into the Dana White-led promotion was far too late in the career for someone with that particular style of fighting.

This very same style, dominated by power and speed, and Chandler’s physical abilities, gave fans scorchers like his bout with former UFC lightweight champion Eddie Alvarez at Bellator 58.

And even as fans call for his retirement today, the American continues to live by the same mantra.

Chandler vows to see everybody at the top… still

Almost reaching the pinnacle of the promotion just two fights deep into his run, Chandler’s UFC career has been a list of ‘What ifs’ and ‘Only ifs’.

But amid his losing skid, the veteran seemingly has no plan to call time on his stellar career in combat sports.

“Bested, but never beaten,” Chandler posted on Instagram.

“Never out of the fight. Still in pursuit. And this picture sums up how I feel and what truly matters. Bruised, bloodied and heartbroken, yet I have my soulmate by my side and 3 little hands to hold. Future is still bright. Walk On. See you at the top!” he added.

At 38 years of age, his chances of winning the lightweight title are all but done. But does that mean Chandler should hang up his boots as well? The lightweight division has always been a shark tank, and make no mistake, even at 12th in the division, Chandler is one.

Perhaps, a title shot is not within his reach anymor,e but why should that stop him from playing gatekeeper to anyone with similar ambitions?