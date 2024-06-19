“Wholesome, Respect!”: Dana White Wins Hearts for Promoting Retired Fighter Korean Zombie’s MMA Venture

After retiring from the UFC several fighters have stayed involved in the fight game. While some have become coaches, others have continued fighting in other disciplines. However, a select few have stepped it up a notch by starting their own fight promotion. Fan favorite fighter, ‘The Korean Zombie’ is one such fighter who has started his own fight promotion in South Korea, and UFC head Dana White wasted no time in supporting the venture on social media.

Addressing Chan-Sung’s new promotion through a video on Instagram, White encouraged the effort, saying,

“What’s up everybody I just want to let you know, fan favourite, and one of my all-time favourites, ‘The Korean Zombie’ just launched his own fight promotion that you can watch live on Fight Pass.”

Jung Chan-Sung retired from the UFC in August 2023 after his loss to Max Holloway. This brought an end to a career that spanned more than a decade taking on some of the best fighters in the sport. Now, ‘TKZ’ is spending his time promoting the next generation of South Korean mixed martial artists. Naturally, such a venture is to be appreciated and Dana White’s gesture of support won hearts worldwide.

‘TKZ’ commented on the post saying, “My bosssssss”

One fan said, “Yo, Dana supporting a retired fighter is kinda wholesome. Respect!.”

“Dana looking out for his homies like that, you love to see it” – commented a fan

Another fan said, “Whenever I see that map I think new fight announcement.”

“i never thought i would see dana promote another fight organization” – commented a fan

Interestingly, ‘The Korean Zombie’ is not the only former UFC fighter to have started his own fight promotion.

Who are the other fighters that have followed the footsteps of Dana White?

Dana White has always stated that fight promotion is an extremely tough business. Still, the likes of of Jorge Masvidal, Khabib Nurmagomedov, and Kamaru Usman among others have started their own fight promotions after retiring from the UFC. Unfortunately, none of these fighters have been extremely successful as fight promoters, and even someone as famous as Nurmagomedov had to shut down his promotion after three years and 46 events.

Similarly, Gamebred FC so far has 3 events to its name since being founded in 2021. On the other hand, ‘The Nigerian Nightmare’ started Africa Knockout in 2020 and has hosted six events so far. Hence, it will be interesting to see if The Korean Zombie can achieve substantial success with his new fight promotion.