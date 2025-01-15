‘Why Flying Economy’: Chael Sonnen Takes Uncanny Dig at Khabib Nurmagomedov Amidst Frontier Airlines Controversy

While most of the MMA community wants to have a go at Frontier Airlines for deboarding Khabib Nurmagomedov, UFC veteran Chael Sonnen has taken the side of the flight staff. Sonnen does empathize with fans who hate seeing their idol being treated the way he was but asserts that he has been in the emergency exit seat and the rules were always clear- the person in question must verbally and physically acknowledge the airline staff with an affirmative response.

According to reports, Khabib didn’t respond to the flight attendants’ requests while sitting in the emergency exit row, leading to the decision to escort him off the plane. Sonnen believes it was the right decision.

“As nicely as I want to be, this isn’t a close call, Khabib, gotta get off the plane.”

The former middleweight contender also seemed rather bewildered by the fact that the former UFC champion was not flying business class where he could be seated with a lot more comfort.

“Why was Khabib in coach? Who booked that ticket? Who possibly would make a mistake to the biggest star? This is not Bob Smith. There is one Khabib. There is nobody within the travel department that should be entering Khabib Nurmagomedov for any flight”

Khabib has meanwhile responded to the whole dilemma on Twitter. The former UFC champion claimed that the staffer who asked him the questions was very rude to begin with and even though he could understand and speak English and had agreed to assist, she still insisted on removing him from the seat.

“What was the base for that, racial, national or other one, I’m not sure… She called security and I was deplaned from this aircraft… I did my best to stay calm and respectful as you can see on the video. But those crew members could do better next time and just be nice with clients.” View this post on Instagram A post shared by Хабиб Нурмагомедов (@khabib_nurmagomedov)



Now, Sonnen and Khabib both have rather valid points. The airline has even released a statement to MMA Fighting claiming that Khabib was asked multiple times if he was willing and able to assist in the event of an emergency. However, apparently, Khabib did not respond, which placed him in non-compliance with FAA requirements.

Regardless of this explanation, Khabib’s peers have taken to social media to criticize the airlines for treating an MMA legend the way they did.

Chandler rallies behind Khabib

Unlike Sonnen, who backed Frontier Airlines’ decision, Chandler asserted that it was ridiculous for people to want someone with perfect English to help them in an emergency rather than someone who would be the most physically capable.

“Not only was he the most physically capable human being on the plane but I’m pretty sure the ONLY qualification to sitting in the exit row is being able to say the word “yes.””

Can you imagine, an emergency happens on your plane and you would prefer a “perfect” speaking human instead of one of the greatest athletes of all time because you’re “uncomfortable” with his ability to speak English(which is very good, btw) – this is bizarre. Not only was he the… — Michael Chandler (@MikeChandlerMMA) January 13, 2025



Chandler felt the whole thing was overblown, and that the airline was more worried about appearances than actual safety.

The matter seems to have been resolved for now since it doesn’t seem like Khabib is taking any legal steps to counter the airlines’ narrative. However, the public can be far less forgiving.