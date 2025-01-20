‘Will Never Fight Here Again’: When Dana White Almost Removed Islam Makhachev From UFC for His Action During McGregor vs. Khabib

Jan 18, 2025; Inglewood, California, USA; Islam Makhachev (red gloves) reacts after defeating Renato Moicano (not pictured) in a lightweight title fight during UFC 311 at Intuit Dome. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images

Islam Makhachev has just become the most memorable UFC lightweight champion in living memory. But his career wasn’t always fated to go this way. After the infamous post-fight chaos during Khabib Nurmagomedov’s victory over Conor McGregor in 2018, Dana White nearly removed Makhachev from the UFC.

Makhachev, a close ally of Khabib, found himself embroiled in the heated aftermath, leading White to declare that he “will never fight here again”.

The incident occurred after Khabib, after submitting McGregor at UFC 229, leaped out of the cage to confront his teammate, Dillon Danis. A resultant brawl ensued, which then led to Zubaira Tukhugov and Makhachev rushing into the Octagon and attacking McGregor.

UFC President Dana White condemned the behavior, emphasizing that it tarnished the sport’s reputation.

Mass brawl breaks out after McGregor Vs Khabib at UFC 229…https://t.co/JqaPkYPCeu pic.twitter.com/kr3BzwjZX2 — LADbible (@ladbible) October 7, 2018



At the time, Tukhugov had fought four times in the UFC, while Makhachev was undefeated in his six bouts with the promotion. Three men were arrested but later released after McGregor decided not to press charges. The Nevada Athletic State Commission also withheld Khabib’s $2 million purse during their investigation, marking a turbulent chapter in UFC history.

So how did Islam make it back into the octagon? How did Tukhugov?

Khabib put his own career on the line

In the aftermath of the infamous brawl between Khabib Nurmagomedov and Conor McGregor at UFC 229, tensions ran high as the UFC decided to cancel Zubaira Tukhugov’s fight with Artem Lobov and considered terminating his contract. Tukhugov, a teammate of Khabib, had been involved in the chaotic melee and even boasted on social media about hitting McGregor.

UFC fighter Zubaira Tukhugov is bragging on social media about attacking Conor McGregor at #UFC229: “I slapped him as promised. I promised to make him answer for his words and I did.” pic.twitter.com/Iy2QYlUmEt — Karim Zidan ️ (@ZidanSports) October 7, 2018



Khabib, worried about Tukhugov’s future in the UFC, first questioned why McGregor’s actions during the infamous bus attack weren’t met with similar consequences, especially since it endangered lives. He argued that both teams were involved in the brawl and insisted Tukhugov shouldn’t be punished for retaliating, especially when McGregor had struck first.

Khabib made it clear that if Tukhugov were to be released, he would also leave the UFC. He even told the promotion to keep his withheld earnings, emphasizing that defending their honor was more important than money.

Islam, on the other hand, kind of went under the radar, at least publicly. It is likely that Khabib’s ultimatum about quitting just days after he had become one of the biggest stars in the company could have had something to do with it.