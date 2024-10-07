Will Smith’s Trainer for Muhammad Ali Role Was 5 Times More Intense Than David Goggins: Mike Soccio Told Chael Sonnen

RECORD DATE NOT STATED Collective and Face-Off between Anderson Silva x Chael Sonnen Sao Paulo (SP), 06/12/2024 – COLLECTIVE/FIGHT/ANDERSON SILVA/CHAEL SONNEN/SP – The fighter Chael Sonnen during the press conference, PK, Pressekonferenz and face of the Spaten Fight Night fight between Anderson Silva x Chael Sonnen who face each other on the day (15 ), where they have a rivalry that transcends an epic narrative of overcoming, challenge and mutual respect, symbolizing much more than the simple search for victory: the highlight of a story that began years ago, marked by unforgettable clashes and moments that defined the careers of both fighters, at the B32 theater in Sao Paulo, this Wednesday, June 12, 2024. (Foto: Leco Viana/Thenews2/imago images) SPO PUBLICATIONxNOTxINxUSA Copyright: xLecoxVianax

Chael Sonnen brought on Hollywood Writer and Producer Michael Soccio as a guest on his latest podcast episode and the pair spoke about everything from Hollywood to the UFC, to boxing. During one such conversation, Soccio spoke about his experience with a man who he found more intense than David Goggins.

Goggins is widely revered as the ‘Hardest’ man on the planet due to his exploits that seem impossible to normal human beings.

However, according to the film producer, he knows someone who is 5 times more intense than Goggins himself. And the way he met this trainer was very eventful.

Will Smith was training for the movie Ali where he plays the legendary boxer, Muhammad Ali. For the film, he trained under Darell Foster, who Soccio believes is the hardest worker he ever met.

“Darell’s a little older than I am and he is hands down the most intense human being you will ever meet. He is David Goggins times 5, okay.”

Soccio also revealed that Foster was part of Sugar Ray Leonard’s camp for years. A former professional boxer, he only turned to coaching after his career.

A shocked Sonnen eagerly listened to the Hollywood producer as he narrated a story about Foster and why he has a reputation of being very intense.

But is he really that much more intense than Goggins?

Goggins makes Tony Ferguson throw up

Fans associate David Goggins with some of the most intense workouts ever. The former Navy Seal makes it a point to push his body to the limit every time he works out.

So when he became Tony Ferguson’s strength and conditioning coach, fans knew ‘El Cucuy’ was in for a rough time. That’s exactly what happened as Goggins made him puke during workouts and told him,

“This is where you win, get up Tony, get that weakness out, come on, back again. Ain’t no pain.”

Random people trying to work out whilst Tony Ferguson vomits and David Goggins yells at him pic.twitter.com/2Qu4qWh8yf — ᴛʜᴇᴀʀᴛᴏꜰᴡᴀʀ (@TheArtOfWar6) November 10, 2023

Random people at the gym stared on as David Goggins put Ferguson through the paces. Despite throwing up during an elevated treadmill workout, the UFC fighter just went back on.

He did not give up and he pushed through it, finishing the workout. However, it did not do him any good in his fight as he went on to lose in his next fight. Goggins was even in his corner for the fight but couldn’t rally him to get a finish.