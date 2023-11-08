After Helping Jon Jones, David Goggins Joins Forces With Tony Ferguson Ahead of UFC 296

Tony Ferguson returns to action in the final PPV card of this year against Paddy Pimblett. UFC 296 takes place on December 16th and it will feature not one but two title fights. Leon Edwards and Alexandre Pantoja put their respective belts on the line as Tony Ferguson aims to get back into the win column.

‘El Cucuy’ is famously known for two things as a UFC fighter. Ferguson has lost his last six fights in a row. He has not won a fight since June 2019. He is now in search of a big win and is training hard for his next bout. Ahead of his fight against Pimblett, Ferguson enlisted the services of David Goggins to help him for his upcoming fight.

The former interim champion posted a video of his training with Goggins. The video showed Ferguson and Goggins pushing the limits on the Stair Master, a rowing machine and also an assault bike. To make the video more Tony Ferguson-like, he also included an up-close clip of him throwing up presumably after training with Goggins. This shows the extent to which both men pushed themselves during the training.

The Instagram caption said, “Thank you Coach Goggins UFC 296 Fight Prep. Have A Great Week Crew & Remember To Break A Sweat MF’as- Champ. -CSO- # As Coach D.Goggins Says “Stay Hard” # PaddyCakesGoingDown.”

Goggins is also know for his association with Jon Jones.

David Goggins to help Tony Ferguson get back into the win column after Jon Jones?

For the uninitiated, David Goggins is a former Navy-seal. Since retiring from the Navy, Goggins became an author, he is also an ultra marathoner and most notably famous for his motivational Instagram videos. The former Navy Seal is no stranger to helping fighters during their training camps.

Earlier this year, he visited Jon Jones a few times and helped him during his training camp for Ciryl Gane fight. He was also in attendance to watch Jones be crowned the heavyweight champion of the world.

‘El Cucuy’ is currently desparate to break his six-fight losing streak. While cardio has never been an issue for him, fans will be hoping that by having Goggins around, Ferguson can tap into his old self and secure a win against Paddy Pimblett.