‘Will Vacate the Belt’: Jon Jones Makes Major Revelation About Retirement Ahead of UFC Meeting

Following his win at UFC 309 Jon Jones had claimed that he’s not done with the UFC just yet. But now in an interesting but rather familiar turn of events, Jones has claimed if he doesn’t like what he gets from the negotiations with the UFC, he’s happy to vacate the belt and ride into the sunset.

Jones was active on Twitter answering all the questions and engaging with fans. As usual, the biggest topic everybody and their mother wanted to talk about was if would fight Tom Aspinall for the heavyweight title unification. Without much of a fuss, he made his stance clear.

“I’d probably vacate the belt before officially retiring.”

I’d probably vacate the belt before officially retiring. Let’s see how my meeting with Ufc goes. https://t.co/jlG7xl6NYx — Jonny Meat (@JonnyBones) November 29, 2024



So, this is where we stand now- Jones is willing to fight Aspinall if the UFC offers him life-changing money. It has to be significant to a point where it would not matter if he lost as he would be set for life.

If that is not possible, Jones wants to take on fun fights that would generate a lot of money and interest. For this, the front runner is a fight against light heavyweight champion Alex Pereira.

Unfortunately for Jones, UFC President Dana White does not think along the same lines. White believes Jones has had an amazing career and the UFC would do pretty much anything he wants but he can’t just have a fun fight and not go against the interim champion, Aspinall.

Aspinall, on the other hand, is being the epitome of the “chill guy” meme on the internet.

When Jon Jones calls you an a**hole but really you’re just a chill guy pic.twitter.com/cz4KrBJz5h — Show Me the Money Podcast (@showmethepod) November 21, 2024

Aspinall confident of Jones fight

Aspinall is feeling more confident than ever that Jones will be his next opponent. Despite Jones initially distancing himself from the idea of fighting a younger far more dangerous man, talks are underway, and the UFC’s priority is to have the titles united.

In an exclusive chat with Bloody Elbow, Aspinall hinted that behind-the-scenes discussions with UFC higher-ups have left him optimistic. “I’m very confident that it’s going to happen,” he said, keeping specifics under wraps.

“From my side and the UFC’s side, it’s very likely.”

Aspinall, who was cageside at Madison Square Garden, was impressed by Jones’ performance, especially the body kick that ended the fight. “It was brutal,” he said.

“To take one of those kicks when you’re already exhausted must’ve been horrendous.”

But he also admitted to seeing some chinks in the champion’s armor. Although unsure if he will be able to pierce through, Aspinall asserts if the fight actualizes, he will try.