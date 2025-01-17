mobile app bar

“With This Inflation”: Renato Moicano Says $50,000 UFC Bonus Needs To Be Updated in Today’s Economy

Allan Binoy
Renato Moicano (blue gloves) reacts after defeating Jalin Turner (red gloves) during UFC 300 at T-Mobile Arena.

Despite multiple calls for restructuring fighter pay, Dana White has been paying $50k bonuses for Fight of the Night and Performance of the Night bonuses for about a decade now. However, now it seems his own fighters are calling for a change to the scheme. UFC lightweight Renato Moicano has now tried to remind the UFC bossman that the amount needs to be adjusted per the economy.

Known for his catchphrase, ‘Moicano wants money’, the lightweight contender said,

“With this inflation, $50k is not the same as it was ten years ago, but we’ll still be good to make some extra cash”

 

While he acknowledged that the extra cash was still appreciated, he stressed that the UFC’s bonus structure needs an update to reflect the current economy.

It should be noted that these bonuses are not what fighters are actually paid. They have been given individual contracts and earn according to those. The bigger the name, the bigger the PPV, the more money they make. However, reports suggest that only 18.6% of what the UFC earns in revenue goes to the fighters. In contrast, UFC’s biggest rival in combat sports, boxing pays 62.5% of its revenue to its athletes.

For a while, Dana White did try upping the bonuses for Performance of the Night and Fight of the Night.

At UFC 300, after Max Holloway and others asked for a higher bonus, White agreed to pay $300k bonuses for the night but after a dull PPV or two that followed, the UFC president claimed that it didn’t feel like an added incentive for the fighters and scraped it post haste!

White then vowed to never change the bonuses again because it did not make sense to him.


Meanwhile, after making a reasonable argument about increased bonuses, ‘Money‘ Moicano decided he was going to advice young kids on how to make money in crypto.

Renato Moicano preaches Bitcoin

Moicano claimed his advice was for young people struggling to afford homes and escape debt in the United States.

He suggested that the U.S. government could adopt a strategy similar to that of Bitcoin advocate Michael Saylor, urging them to invest in the cryptocurrency as a way to leverage the asset’s appreciation.

“January 20, Trump gets into the office, and if he follows his promise made at the Nashville Bitcoin conference, I think the price will skyrocket.”

Moicano is not the first UFC fighter to promote cryptocurrency. Earlier Khamzat Chimaev had been called out after a coin he promoted crashed out almost immediately and cost his fans and followers a lot of money.

Chimaev’s manager Majdi Shammas later insisted that the fighter was not involved and it was an oversight on the team’s part.


The team had also apologized to the fans for losing them their hard earned money.

