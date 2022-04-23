“Without him I would not be the man I am today” – UFC fighter accidentally reveals ties to a mafia leader in a post-fight news conference

After naming a wanted mob member, a UFC fighter was trying to change the subject when he was questioned about ties to organized crime.

Mounir Lazzez hailed Daniel Kinahan an Irish crowd commander who was reportedly targeted by the US government after winning his fight.

Mounir Lazzez said in a post-fight interview on ESPN radio.

“I’d like to thank my coaches and my brother Daniel Kinahan. Without him I would not be the man I am today with my current job. Thank you very much. “

Mounir Lazzez was asked about his #UFCVegas51 post-win shoutout of suspected Irish mob boss Daniel Kinahan, who was sanctioned by the U.S. government and had a $5 million bounty placed on his head this week. Here’s what he had to say: pic.twitter.com/Vsf0JTcrhX — MMA Junkie (@MMAJunkie) April 17, 2022

The Allegations



Kinahan has been a major player in martial arts, having founded MTK Global, a boxing management company.

“I think I came here to make people happy,” said Lazzez. I do not know about it and I will investigate. “

He described Kinahan as “a friend and mentor” and, when told that Dublin police accused anyone of fighting with a colleague of his “involvement in a criminal network”, as a result Lazzez said: “I do not follow this kind of news.”

UFC president Dana White declined to comment on Yahoo Sports on the situation

“For me it’s a simple, out-of-the-box friend,” Lazzez said. “I met him for advice and he helped me with all my work.”

The UFC world reacted quickly to the bombing of Lazzez. A reporter who asked Lazzez about Kinahan, Al Dawson, called it “Daniel Kinahan’s inappropriate outcry”.

“It’s shocking that anyone can condemn a US-authorized narco-terrorist at an event in the US, on American radio,” Dawson tweeted. “My return to sports washing is an attempt to stem the tide of the Euro-US crisis in US MMA.”

Broadcaster RJ Clifford wrote: “I have therefore reduced Mounir Lazzez’s motives for raising Daniel Kinahan yesterday to three things: He did not really know. He knew but was the greatest deaf person in the world. She washes her boyfriend’s games. ”

MMA journalist Josh Gross said: “Lazzez has chosen the wrong day to dump Kinahan’s reference at a UFC event.”

