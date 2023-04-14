Wojak-Andrew Tate the New Hilarious Internet Meme Template Taking Over Social Media by Storm Explained

In the age of social media, memes are a common way to poke fun at public figures. Andrew Tate, the former kickboxer and self-proclaimed ‘Top G,’ is the latest celebrity to fall prey to internet ridicule. Tate had just been released from jail after serving time for a separate offense when he was placed under house arrest for one month. Romanian authorities had arrested the Tate brothers over allegations of human trafficking. During his incarceration, a meme surfaced on the internet of Tate sporting a sad face.

The online community has associated Andrew Tate with ‘Wojak,’ a well-known internet meme. Wojak is an MS Paint illustration of a balding man with a sorrowful expression. Moreover, it is often used as a reaction image to represent feelings such as sadness or despair.

Internet users seized the opportunity to associate the Tate brothers with this meme, with Tate’s sad face becoming a prominent image in the meme community.

Given Tate’s current legal troubles, netizens have taken advantage of a photo of the controversial influencer. In the photo, he is looking wide-eyed and shocked at an off-camera person.

This image has become popular as a reaction meme on social media, with users adding their captions to the photo. It is yet another example of how the internet can turn even the most serious situations into a source of humor and amusement.

The viral Wojak-Andrew Tate meme

A new meme is making the rounds on social media, and it features a well-known personality. The meme is famous as ‘Andrew Tate Shocked Face’ or ‘Surprised Tate Face’. Moreover, it comes from a screenshot of a video that Tate posted on his YouTube channel in February 2021.

new Andrew Tate wojak just dropped pic.twitter.com/88zSoNsmP4 — △ (@Biophany) January 15, 2023

Tate’s video in which he explains why millionaires will tells you why you’ll never be rich was nearly 11 minutes long and has since been deleted. However, the screenshot from the video has gone viral on social media. Moreover, the users are using it as a meme template.

The meme has been shared extensively, with users adding their own captions to the image. Tate has yet to comment on the meme’s popularity, but it has undoubtedly helped to keep him in the public eye.

Three women planning to sue Andrew Tate

Controversial social media personality Andrew Tate is facing legal action from three women who allege he raped and abused them.

The women claim they have suffered physical injury and psychological harm, which has prevented them from living a normal life and working for several years. They plan to sue Tate for damages, and the case is expected to be highly publicized.

They said, “We intend to prove in court that Andrew is abusive, coercive and controlling and that his public statements about women are nothing more than fantasy.”

According to reports, the women initially reported the alleged abuse to the police eight years ago. However, the case was not adequately investigated, and charges were not filed. It is not clear why the case was dropped. Yet the women have expressed frustration over the handling of their complaints.

The case has reignited the debate over the treatment of victims of sexual abuse and the responsibilities of law enforcement agencies in such cases.