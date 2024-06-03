“Won’t Give a F*ck for Points”: Paulo Costa Promises Aggressive Shift in Game Plan After Consecutive Losses

February 18, 2024, Anaheim, California, USA: ROBERT WHITTAKER (25-7) of Middlemore, New Zealand defeats PAULO COSTA (14-2) of Contagem, MG, Brazil by unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 30-27) during UFC 298 at the Honda Center, Anaheim, California Anaheim USA – ZUMAo117 20240218_zsp_o117_007 Copyright: xMikaelxOnax

Paulo Costa is tired of losing. The Brazilian fighter has now lost his second consecutive fight, all while fighting with a defensive tactic. He now has just one win in his last 5 fights, a drastic change compared to his record prior to the Adesanya fight. But now, the CEO of ‘Secret Juice’ doesn’t want to hold back, promising fans a new aggressive game plan.

Costa has been having a lot of issues with his cardio. He even began fading right after the second round and Sean Strickland completely took over. Strickland’s relentless pressure was too much for Costa to keep up with.

Following the fight, the Brazilian promised fans that he would be bringing back the Paulo Costa who wants to take people’s heads off.

“I will bring back that Paulo to take heads off, to finish the fight…Move forward and try to finish and look for heads…I won’t give a f*ck for points or to conserve energy.”

I will give a fuck for points, it’s not my business pic.twitter.com/iqYQq3oXLj — Paulo Costa ( Borrachinha ) (@BorrachinhaMMA) June 2, 2024

Costa believes he has been too cautious in the octagon and has not been doing justice to his power. Mind you, there is a lot of truth to this. After all, this is the same fighter who beat Yoel Romero.

But Costa’s lackluster performance wasn’t the only thing that perplexed the crowd. So much so, that even Dana White had to talk about it during the post-fight presser.

Dana White reacts to the controversial scorecard for Strickland-Costa fight

After 5 rounds of barely being hit, Sean Strickland was the clear winner of the fight. It should have been as unanimous as all of us agreeing on the shape of the earth. Unfortunately, we have flat earthers and UFC 302 had a referee who judged the fight in favor of Costa.

When Dana White was asked about the decision at the press conference, he simply said that the referee shouldn’t be allowed to judge a big fight again.

“It was f*cking nuts….That guy should never ref a big fight again. They should kick him back down to the minor leagues and let him work on his judging.”

Dana White reacts to the controversial scorecard in the fight between Sean Strickland and Paulo Costa: “That guy should never ref a big fight again. They should kick him back down to the minor leagues and let him work on his judging.”#UFC302 #UFC #MMA pic.twitter.com/XauGuFlyNk — Championship Rounds (@ChampRDS) June 2, 2024

Dana White could not believe why the judges scored the bout a split decision. He believes Sean Strickland did more than enough to secure the majority decision win. But hey, it ended well with the rightful winner having his hands raised at the end of the night.