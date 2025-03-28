‘Wow!’: Ex-UFC Champ Can’t Stop Laughing as LeBron James Clowns Stephen A. Smith’s Boxing Skills

Firing off at veteran analyst Stephen A. Smith, NBA icon LeBron James seems to have caught the attention of many within the UFC community with his mocking post. ‘King’ James has been beefing with Smith since the polarising ESPN analyst had criticised his son earlier this month.

The LA Lakers star had even threatened to swing at Smith, following which the analyst had warned him of violent retaliation.

“If that man (LeBron James) would’ve put his hands on me, I would’ve immediately swung on him. Immediately”, Smith warned on his YouTube channel.

Appearing less than threatened by Smith’s comments, James ripped him on social media. Posting footage of the veteran broadcaster’s less-than-accurate boxing pad work, the NBA icon commented, “WHOMP WHOMP WHOMPPPPPPPP“- mocking Smith’s alleged skills.

This drew attention from UFC’s play-by-play lead, Jon Anik, who just seemed amused. As did journalist Helen Yee- and even former welterweight kingpin Tyron Woodley, who commented in support of James, writing, “Wow! When he (Smith) even thought you wouldn’t reply“.



Eagle-eyed UFC fans won’t be new to Smith’s antics, however. Infamously, the analyst had left UFC color-commentator Joe Rogan befuddled years ago during an impromptu review.

A. Smith beefs with Rogan over Cerrone insult

Hitting the headlines back in 2020, Smith came under fire for his comments on Hall of Fame star Donald Cerrone. Matched with former champion Conor McGregor in a main event fight at UFC 246, the Denver striker was stopped in a 40-second knockout.

Claiming he was “disgusted” with Cerrone’s performance, Smith even went as far as saying he believed the former title contender gave up against the returning Irishman.

For his take, Smith came under fire from Rogan, who questioned his knowledge of combat sports. Describing the former as “entertaining”, Rogan asserted that Smith’s stance on the outcome of the fight was plain incorrect.

“I was upset at Stephen A. Smith,” Rogan said.

” You’re a very entertaining guy, I like you a lot, and I appreciate the props you gave me in that video, but you’re wrong”, Rogan had asserted.

‘Cowboy’ got f*cked up with those shoulders in the clinch. He had Conor’s arms tied up and they’re in close spaces. Conor dips low and slams the bone of the shoulder into the nose”, he explained, breaking down the fight.

“At the beginning of the round, Conor’s a f*cking super explosive guy,” Rogan added.

“Super explosive. Just all muscle, f*cking pulled tight at the beginning of the fight and just bang, bang! He got off good shots and ‘Cowboy” was confused. Stephen A. Smith said that he felt like ‘Cowboy’ quit. ‘Cowboy’ did not quit. He got smashed”, the UFC commentator reiterated.

Five years on from his comments, it seems Smith’s takes still require assistance from his fighting skills, which as of right now, are quite debatable, to say the least.