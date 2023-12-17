“Stop the Nonsense”: When Conor McGregor Was Impressed by Headkick that Made Leon Edwards UFC Champion

The UFC 296 main event may have ended with yet another title defense from the current UFC welterweight champ, Leon Edwards. But most fans may agree that its thrill can’t be compared to ‘Rocky’s’ coveted fight at UFC 278 that made him the UFC welterweight king. A year ago, even the biggest MMA icon, Conor Mcgregor, couldn’t help acknowledging the fact that the UFC 278 main event was a perfect fight.

In December 2022, ‘Mystic Mac’ put out an update on his Twitter (now ‘X’) account appreciating the superb UFC 278 main event. But it also showcased his annoyance towards ‘BBCSPOTY’ labeling it only as ‘Comeback of the Year’ 2022. The Irishman also clarified that everything related to the fight was perfect and hence it should win all the corresponding awards of the year.

Most fans may remember how Edwards was controlled by his rival, Kamaru Usman, in most of the fight. But his head-kick KO at the 4:02 mark of the final round became one of the most talked about incidents in the history of the UFC. McGregor‘s December 2022 tweet appreciating the UFC 278 main event read:

“Stop the nonsense “comeback” of the year. This is EVERYTHING of the year! Bar none. The timing of commentary. The timing of the fight. The shot itself. The KO. The ramifications. The post-speech. Pound-for-pound head shot. Dead! This lives on!”

However, this superb KO finish from Edwards boosted the expectations of his fans even further. Many of them, including the noted Canadian musician Drake, expected a similar ending to ‘Rocky’s’ UFC 296 fight as well. But the results of the fight proved to be rather disappointing for the 37-year-old even after Edwards’s victory.

Drake’s lost bet validates the opinion of Conor McGregor about UFC 278 main event

McGregor labeled the UFC 278 main event as a perfect fight in his one-year-old tweet. But expecting such perfect things to happen every time may lead us to severe disappointment. Drake had to learn this fact the hard way. The musician is known for betting insane amounts of money on UFC fighters. Recently a few reports revealed that he placed a bet of $250k on the situation of Edwards winning the UFC 296 main event via a KO. Well, the ‘One Dance’ rapper might have visualized Edwards’ UFC 278 KO victory while placing his bet.

But the results of the fight proved to be disappointing for Drake. Losing $250k may not be a big deal for him. But still he may be a bit worried about the $1.2M that he could’ve won if his prediction came true. Edwards didn’t disappoint his fans with a miserable performance at UFC 296. Rather, it was Drake’s over-ambitiousness that became the reason for his disappointment.