Jiri Prochazka UFC Record: Has the Light Heavyweight Star Ever Lost a Fight in the UFC?

Jiri Prochazka takes on Alex Pereira this weekend for the undisputed light heavyweight belt. Initially the main event at UFC 295 was supposed to be Jon Jones vs Stipe Miocic. However, Jones suffered an injury that is going to keep him out for months. Therefore, Pereira vs Prochazka was promoted to the main event spot.

This is not new territory for both men involved. Both Pereira and Prochazka have fought for UFC titles before. However, for Pereira it is his first time in the 205-pound division. With that in mind, there are many questions around Prochazka and his record in the UFC. One of which is, has ‘BJP’ ever lost in the UFC? Let’s take a closer look at the same and provide fans answers they have been looking for.

‘Bomby Jak Pica’ has not lost a single fight in the UFC. He was signed to the UFC from Rizin where he was the light heavyweight champion. He also defended his belt once. ‘BJP’ made his UFC debut against Volkan Oezdemir and secured a knockout win in under 50-seconds on his debut. This was followed by a knockout win over Dominick Reyes which put him in line for a title shot. In his most recent fight, Prochazka took on Glover Teixeira for the light heavyweight belt at UFC 275 in Singapore.

After losing most of the five rounds and heading towards a loss on the score cards, Prochazka pulled off a submission win with less than 30-seconds left on the clock. Unfortunately after winning his title, Prochazka vacated it as he had to undergo surgery and would be out for a few months. Therefore, against Pereira, ‘BJP’ is not only looking to regain his UFC title but also maintain his record of being unbeaten in the UFC.

Will Jiri Prochazka vs Alex Pereira fight till the last round?

Both Pereira and Prochazka are two of the most dangerous and unique strikers in the UFC. The common consensus among fans is that the fight will not last the distance. Given that Pereira and Prochazka have won 75% and 86% of their respective MMA fights by knockout it is not absurd to think so.

On paper, there is not a lot that separates the two. While Pereira is taller by one inch, he gives up an inch in reach to Prochazka. The major factor that will affect the fight will be Pereira’s cardio. How will he perform at 205-pounds with the extra added mass on his body? Regardless of what happens, the fans are in for a action-packed fight come Saturday night.