“You didn’t win the belt. You were given it” – Robert Whittaker blasts Aljamain Sterling for being “handed” the UFC Bantamweight belt

Aljamain Sterling, according to Robert Whittaker, does not have the right to declare himself the UFC bantamweight champion. Yan (16-2 MMA, 8-1 UFC) was disqualified from his title last year at UFC 259 after striking Sterling (20-3 MMA, 12-3 UFC) with an illegal knee at the end of Round 4, rendering Sterling unable to continue.

Sterling, who was visibly furious at the time, eventually accepted his new title, and Whittaker, a former UFC middleweight champion, isn’t happy with how he’s handled things.

Robert Whittaker Slams Aljamain Sterling’s claim to the belt!

“The character, he’s gone with it,” Whittaker told Fox Sports Australia. “It’s just too far because he can fight. He’s a phenomenal fighter. He is unbelievable. But you can’t go claiming you’re the best in the world from it either because he didn’t win, Petr lost. Sterling didn’t win, Petr lost. That is how it happened. That is the undeniable truth of the matter. So you can’t go around saying ‘I’m the champ, I’m the best in the world’ because you didn’t win the belt. You were given it. It’s different.”

Whittaker believes Sterling is likely trying to profit from marketing himself and the bout before the rematch against Yan in Saturday’s UFC 273 co-main event at Vystar Veterans Memorial Arena in Jacksonville.

“But like I said before, there’s the business side of it and the longevity side of whatever it is he’s trying to do, and he’s done that,” Whittaker said. “I just think he’s taking it too far, a bit disrespectful.” “He was looking really good in the beginning of that fight because Petr is a bit of a slow starter. He always comes in stronger the longer the fight goes on, and you could see that happening in that first fight of theirs.”

