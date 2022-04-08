UFC

“You didn’t win the belt. You were given it” – Robert Whittaker blasts Aljamain Sterling for being “handed” the UFC Bantamweight belt

Robert Whittaker Aljamain Sterling
Zohan Mistry

Previous Article
DY Patil Stadium owner: Where is DY Patil Stadium? How to reach DY Patil Stadium?
Next Article
"Still two years younger for it": Amit Mishra jokes about playing for CSK in IPL