“I used to be a fan until he bet against me. So now, it’s War!” – Colby Covington says he’s no longer a fan and declares War on Drake

Colby Covington is not a fan of Drake or his music and has vowed War on him after Drake placed a large wager on Jorge Masvidal.

The roller coaster of pre-fight tension leading up to UFC 272 was a wild trip for nearly every UFC fan.

Masvidal seems to recall a flashback in which Covington was seen negatively every week, not to mention that he was continually threatening to smash Covington’s face.

When it came time to fight, many of those who believed in Masvidal bet heavily on him. Of course, the most famous wager was Drake’s $275,000 wager.

Covington was not pleased with Drake’s wager, and since Masvidal’s hand was not raised, neither was Drake.

“There’s nothing gangster about that, Drake. You’re soft, bro.” – Colby Covington decalres War on Drake!

Despite his enormous success in the music industry, Covington believes Drake should return to selling mediocre records to compensate for his loss.

And the snide remarks don’t stop there. He explains why he thinks Drake is “soft” in a recent interview with Full Send Podcast.

“I mean, how do you put your money on Phony Montana? Come on, Drake. You’re better than that. How did Drake even become something? Wasn’t he like some little boyhood star in Canada or something like that? Like, come on. There’s nothing gangster about that, Drake. You’re soft, bro. You’re not a gangster about that, Drake. You’re soft, bro.”

Covington admits that he was previously a Drake admirer. However, lately, he hasn’t been in the mood for the Billboard Music Awards’ Artist of the Decade award.

“I used to [be a fan]. I used to like it until he bet against me. So now, it’s war.”

It’s not enough for Colby that Drake’s money went down the drain by $275,000. If the two collide on the Miami battlefield, Drizzy might face even more penalties.

“If I see him, I can’t say what’s gonna happen. I don’t know if I’ll be able to contain myself. That’s why they call me ‘Chaos.”

Lil Wayne, who appears to be good pals with both of them, must be uncomfortable. Covington considers Lil Wayne the best rapper alive and claims they communicate frequently.

If Drake and Covington are in the exact location, Drake may need to be especially cautious.

