“You gotta stick with the people who started you” – Dominick Cruz advises Khamzat Chimaev against “leeches” on his journey to prominence

Dominick Cruz once provided Khamzat Chimaev with some insightful career counsel.

As a former UFC bantamweight champion, Cruz has some knowledge of how to become a UFC superstar. In light of this, the veteran cautioned young star Chimaev about the shady characters he referred to as “leeches,” or people who would try to take advantage of him.

The UFC fighter and part-time analyst for Helen Yee Sports wrote to Chimaev after their April interview:

“Right now, all the leeches in the entire world are coming to tell you why you need to coach and train with them. And who started you on this path, was it the general? I want to keep you on that question, [Khamzat Chimaev]. Because you gotta stick with the people who started you. Those are your leaders and if the leeches pull you away from your leadership, what do we have?”

The success of Chimaev will largely rest on his ability to put his trust in the appropriate people, according to “The Dominator.” Cruz believes that the Russian-born Swede will have to decide which people he should “shut out” and whom he should trust.

“Who does he choose as his leader?” Cruz asked “I think if I could say one thing that’s gonna dictate the future of Khamzat [it’s] who does he shut out and who does he trust and listen to.”

Dominick Cruz responds to Nate Diaz vs Khamzat Chimaev

Dominick Cruz thinks the UFC will use Nate Diaz to support Khamzat Chimaev.

Cruz offered his opinion on the upcoming contest between veteran Diaz and a young sensation named Chimaev during an interview with The Schmo. Future UFC Hall of Famer’s comments:

“You got Diaz, he’s said a lot. And again, how big is Diaz’s following? It’s huge! He has a huge following so you want to put him against a guy who doesn’t have a very big following while Diaz is at the end of his contract. Again it’s about business for the UFC. If you have Khamzat beat Diaz, then you kind of get Diaz’s following to Khamzat.”

The primary contest of UFC 279 will feature a fight between Chimaev and Diaz in October. Given that his contract is slated to expire after his next fight, it is anticipated that this battle will be the Stockton native’s last in the octagon.

