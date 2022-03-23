“At his highest, he was taking the sport to levels we’ve never seen” – Paddy Pimblett believes Conor McGregor deserves more respect

Rising UFC lightweight contender Paddy Pimblett, believes former two-division champion Conor McGregor deserves more credit for what he’s accomplished in MMA.

Paddy Pimblett has been dubbed the next Conor McGregor by many. Like the Irishman, “The Baddy,”has an entertaining fighting style, many Cage Warriors championship victories, and an outspoken demeanour.

Pimblett even received an approval from the man himself last November. In a now-deleted tweet, McGregor expressed his enthusiasm for the Liverpool native’s potential.

“Very excited to see what he can do. A great representation for the UK and for Liverpool. Rooting for him!”

Pimblett has returned the favour by praising the UFC’s first simultaneous double champion ahead of his latest trip inside the Octagon.

Despite his achievements in UFC, McGregor’s accomplishments aren’t usually talked about. Instead, they usually get overlooked in favor of his trash talk, outside-the-cage antics, and more recently his losing streak.

That has to change for Pimblett. “The Baddy” claimed in a recent interview with Combat Sports UK that McGregor deserves more credit for altering the game in MMA. Both in terms of ability and income.

“He changed the game, simple as that. He’s changed the game for when it comes to fighter pay and stuff like that,” claimed Pimblett. “I don’t understand how people can put him down. He’s the first double champ. People need to put more respect on his name. Man, it’s easy to kick someone when he’s down but when he was at his highest, he was taking the sport to levels we’ve never seen.”

While he isn’t aiming for the same level as McGregor, Pimblett hopes to climb the lightweight ranks and earn stardom. He’ll have to get through Rodrigo “Kazula” Vargas in his sophomore Octagon appearance first. The two will face each other this weekend at UFC London to keep that streak alive.

If he can triumph in front of his home crowd, he’ll undoubtedly raise the buzz around his name and perhaps even demonstrate that an Anfield headliner isn’t far away…

