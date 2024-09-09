“You Have No Discipline”:Khamzat Chimaev Exposes Darren Till’s Role in His Failed Weight Cuts

Darren Till eats chocolates everyday, according to Khamzat Chimaev. The pair became really good friends in the past year or two and have even trained and hung out together. At one point, they even shared the same gym and training camp. However, that isn’t the case anymore and the Russian fighter has finally revealed the reason.

In a recent Twitter Space show hosted by Till, ‘Borz’ joined and went in on the Brit for his ‘issues’.

He blamed the Brit’s indiscipline as the major reason as to why they don’t train together anymore. Claiming that he had never missed weight before meeting Till, Chimaev accused the Brit of being undisciplined and called it the reason why Till wasn’t invited to his camp.

“Before I met you I never missed my weight. Yeah of course because you eat everyday chocolate brother, I couldn’t stop as well. You don’t have discipline bro that’s why you’re not close to me now you’re in Liverpool. Otherwise I took you here bro.”

Khamzat Chimaev blames Darren Till for making him miss weight "You eat everyday chocolate brother, I couldn't stop as well."

Darren Till clapped back saying Chimaev was even worse than him when it comes to discipline. That said, while it did sound like ‘Borz’ was just pulling his leg, he also sounded serious at the same time.

Now, although he may not be inviting him to his training camp, the Russian fighter has promised one thing to his friend.

Chimaev promises to beat Robert Whittaker for Darren Till

The Chechen fighter is very confident that he will beat former middleweight champion Robert Whittaker when the pair fight each other at UFC 308 later this year.

This fight will be the title eliminator, with the winner almost definitely securing a title shot next against the current middleweight champion. Dricus du Plessis. Ahead of the fight, the Russian promised Till to bring him Whittaker’s head to his home in Liverpool.

“Of course, you know this man I’ll beat him for you man, and bring his head for you and hang him up at home man, to Liverpool for you.”

Khamzat Chimaev says he's going to take Robert Whittakers head and bring it to Liverpool.

So, needless to say, ‘Borz’ will look to finish off Whittaker in style. But it’s easier said than done. No body knows how his health actually is. Besides, the last time he fought, Gilbert Burns took him to the deep end and made him look beatable.

Besides, Whittaker has been angling for the Chimaev fight for quite some time, even while others have been allegedly avoiding the Chechen fighter. He knows that a win over the dominant Chimaev, not only pushes him closer to the title fight against DDP, it also buries Chimaev’s stock considerably, while raining for fellow middleweight title contender Sean Strickland’s parade.