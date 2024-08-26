“You Looked Amazing”: Dana White Drops Extra $50,000 on Wang Cong for Incredible KO Win at UFC Vegas 96

Wang Cong took on Victoria Leonardo and she delivered within just 62 seconds at UFC Vegas 62. In what was the first fight of the night, the unbeaten MMA fighter made quick work of her opponent. So when she didn’t bag the $50k bonus, fans were perplexed. Thankfully, UFC president Dana White listened, and added another POTN bonus for the event.

The Chinese MMA fighter initially went viral for putting on the ‘Joker’ make up at the ceremonial weigh-ins. She then put on a dominant performance to back it up and fans were thoroughly impressed.

Not just fans but even the UFC president was thoroughly impressed after watching the fight on TV.

“I was out of town and watched the fight @mystyiqueboston on TV. You looked AMAZING. I’m adding another PON bonus for u. Congrats u get 50k.”

| Dana White caught up with the #UFCVegas96 card from last night and has decided to give out an extra $50k performance bonus to Wang Cong for her 62-second knockout of Victoria Leonardo. pic.twitter.com/LDb0paBM0R — MMA Orbit (@mma_orbit) August 25, 2024

The Chinese fighter was elated to see the UFC president acknowledge her on Instagram. Talk about making an impact on her UFC debut!

Cong not only secure the win but did it in style as she connected with a solid one-two combo that knocked her opponent out while she walked off.

But in case you are wondering since when did Dana White become the paragon of generosity, well, he hasn’t.

White showed fans another side of him when he tore apart a fighter on the Dana White’s Contender Series (DWCS).

White goes off on Torrez Finney during DWCS

Dana White’s famous contender series took place last weekend and while it was a thrilling experience, the UFC president took upon himself to give some fighters a reality check as he does every so often.

The latest fighter to get one was Torrez Finney, a UFC aspirant who appeared on DWCS. White didn’t enjoy his fighting style and told him that he would get completely destroyed in the UFC.

“You get absolutely decimated in the UFC… you gassed out tonight. You had a tough time getting through 3 rounds. You’re not ready for the UFC.”

Dana White kept it BRUTALLY honest with Torrez Finney “You get absolutely decimated in the UFC… you gassed out tonight. You had a tough time getting through 3 rounds. You’re not ready for the UFC.”#UFC #MMA #DWCSpic.twitter.com/9uIrVgRjOx — Championship Rounds (@ChampRDS) August 21, 2024

The UFC president 25-year-old to work more on his cardio since he still has age on his side but stated that he would really need to prove himself. White then asked him to go back and fight 3 to 4 times in a year and then come back to the UFC.

Naturally, Finney wasn’t the one who got the UFC call up that night, but there is hope for the young MMA fighter yet.