During an interview with MMA journalist Ariel Helwani, NBA Hall of Famer Shaquille O’ Neal recounted a memorable moment in which he consoled Max Holloway’s son Rush Holloway after his father lost the fight against Dustin Poirier at UFC 236.

Max Holloway and Dustin Poirier met for the second time in their respective MMA careers at UFC 236; This time with the interim lightweight title on the line.

After a five-round duel, Dustin Poirier won by judges’ scorecard decision, ending Max Holloway’s 13-fight winning run. After Max Holloway lost the fight, Shaquille O’Neal was seen consoling Rush. It was a devastating moment for Max Holloway’s son, who was in the crowd.

“Your daddy’s gonna be ok” – When NBA legend Shaquille O’Neal consoled Max Holloway’s wailing son

Both guys landed several strong punches on one other, and Max Holloway was damaged entirely at the bout’s end. Rush was disappointed to see his father lose in front of such a large crowd, and he burst into tears after the battle.

On the other hand, Shaquille O’Neal rose from his seat and consoled Max Holloway’s kid over his loss. After the incident, Shaquille O’Neal insisted on hugging his father.

Fans of the UFC enjoyed the occasion, as it was dubbed their favourite “Shaq UFC” moment on social media. Shaquille O’Neal is a known supporter of combat sports. He recently expressed his support for UFC Light Heavyweight Champion Jon Jones, who was just detained.

Aside from Shaq’s UFC moment, Dustin Poirier held a UFC belt for the first time in his career at UFC 236. ‘The Diamond’ began to cry when Dana White put the belt around his waist. On the other hand, Dustin Poirier acknowledged that Max Holloway was a tough competition and that he had to dig deep to win.

