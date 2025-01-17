“You’re Too Big, They Throw You Out”: Islam Makhachev Trolls Daniel Cormier Over Khabib’s Airline Incident

Khabib Nurmagomedov getting thrown off a Frontier Airlines flight en route to San Francisco seems to have reached the final stage of its discourse i.e., a conversation between his friends Daniel Cormier and Islam Makhachev. Like most, Islam simply couldn’t understand why Khabib was asked to de-board. Funnily enough, he used DC to drive his point.

Islam took another jab at DC’s weight and claimed that it would have made sense to him if the airlines had thrown of Cormier.

“Bratha, I understand if they kick you out from the emergency exit because you’re so big….You’re a little bit big now, you can not move too much… People have to go from this side.”

—My first check-in of the week is with the Champion @islam_makhachev and as it always is we had a great conversation. We talked about his fight this weekend, Khabib getting put off plane. We spoke about Porto’s for sunday(if you know you know) his legacy and so much more. You… pic.twitter.com/wlc9hOGJdQ — Daniel Cormier (@dc_mma) January 16, 2025

Well, Cormier defended himself saying he didn’t need to move quickly he just needed to be strong to push the door open in case of an emergency. Islam seemed less than convinced.

Having trained and sparred with the Dagestani camp for years, Cormier is an honorary member of the team, and has formed close relationships with Khabib and his family, including Makhachev, Usman and Umar Nurmagomedov.

However, it’s DC’s special relationship with Islam that never fails to entertain.

Islam wanted DC’s bonus

DC and Islam reminisced about the time they fought on the same card at UFC 220 and both walked away victorious. However, Makhachev couldn’t help but bring up a small grievance from that night. Despite his impressive knockout of Gleison Tibau via a straight left, it was Cormier who took home the Performance of the Night bonus.

Islam is not letting it go!

“They don’t give me bonus; they give you bonus. Why you get the bonus that night?”

Cormier, ever quick with a comeback, laughed it off, and said, “You rich guy now, you don’t need the bonus now.” But Makhachev wasn’t letting him off the hook so easily, reminding him that while DC was co-main eventing, he was the only the opening act.

“Now I don’t need, but that time I need the bonus.”

Islam Makhachev and Daniel Cormier recall the time they fought on the same card: Islam: “Why you get the bonus that night?” DC: “You’re rich guy now, you don’t need the bonus.” Islam: “Now I don’t need but that time I need the bonus.” @dc_mmapic.twitter.com/VTSXpsoDoZ — Championship Rounds (@ChampRDS) January 17, 2025

Islam does keep his receipts. He is funny and he brings out obscure points from ages ago and hits people with things they had probably forgotten about. Perhaps, once he retires, a career in broadcasting will be waiting for the UFC lightweight champion.