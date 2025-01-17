mobile app bar

“You’re Too Big, They Throw You Out”: Islam Makhachev Trolls Daniel Cormier Over Khabib’s Airline Incident

Allan Binoy
Published

follow google newsFollow Us
Islam Makhachev (L), Daniel Cormier (R)

Islam Makhachev (L), Daniel Cormier (R)

Credits: IMAGN

Khabib Nurmagomedov getting thrown off a Frontier Airlines flight en route to San Francisco seems to have reached the final stage of its discourse i.e., a conversation between his friends Daniel Cormier and Islam Makhachev. Like most, Islam simply couldn’t understand why Khabib was asked to de-board. Funnily enough, he used DC to drive his point.

Islam took another jab at DC’s weight and claimed that it would have made sense to him if the airlines had thrown of Cormier.

“Bratha, I understand if they kick you out from the emergency exit because you’re so big….You’re a little bit big now, you can not move too much… People have to go from this side.”

 

Well, Cormier defended himself saying he didn’t need to move quickly he just needed to be strong to push the door open in case of an emergency. Islam seemed less than convinced.

Having trained and sparred with the Dagestani camp for years, Cormier is an honorary member of the team, and has formed close relationships with Khabib and his family, including Makhachev, Usman and Umar Nurmagomedov.

However, it’s DC’s special relationship with Islam that never fails to entertain.

Islam wanted DC’s bonus

DC and Islam reminisced about the time they fought on the same card at UFC 220 and both walked away victorious. However, Makhachev couldn’t help but bring up a small grievance from that night. Despite his impressive knockout of Gleison Tibau via a straight left, it was Cormier who took home the Performance of the Night bonus.

Islam is not letting it go!

“They don’t give me bonus; they give you bonus. Why you get the bonus that night?”

Cormier, ever quick with a comeback, laughed it off, and said, “You rich guy now, you don’t need the bonus now.” But Makhachev wasn’t letting him off the hook so easily, reminding him that while DC was co-main eventing, he was the only the opening act.

“Now I don’t need, but that time I need the bonus.”

Islam does keep his receipts. He is funny and he brings out obscure points from ages ago and hits people with things they had probably forgotten about. Perhaps, once he retires, a career in broadcasting will be waiting for the UFC lightweight champion.

Post Edited By:Smrutisnat Jena

About the author

Allan Binoy

Allan Binoy

linkedin-icon

Allan Binoy is a MMA journalist at The SportsRush. Taken to the sport in 2015, thanks to a certain Conor McGregor, Allan has himself dabbled in the martial arts. And having graduated from Loyola College, Chennai, with a degree in English Literature, he has learnt to use his love for language to have a voice in the MMA community. Allan has been writing about the gladiatorial stories for more than three years now and has pursued excellence at a number of reputable media organizations, covering every UFC PPV in the last couple of years. In addition to this, the southpaw is also a semi-professional soccer player for Diego Juniors FC in Pune, playing in the Pune Super Division League.

Share this article

Don’t miss these